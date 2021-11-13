Kate Middleton steps out in two pieces of Princess Diana's jewellery at the Festival of Remembrance

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful for the festival at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for the 2021 Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this evening.

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, also 39, looked regal and stylish as they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall this evening.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents were joined by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for the Festival of Remembrance, an event which commemorates all those who have served and sacrificed from Britain and the Commonwealth.

For the occasion, the Duke of Cambridge looked dapper in a suit, while the Duchess of Cambridge looked chic and elegant in a black dress by Eponine, previously wore in 2020 to a performance of Dear Evan Hanson.

The Duchess also paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing two pieces from her jewellery collection.

Kate Middleton wore pearl earrings and a pearl bracelet that once belonged to the late Princess Diana. Picture: Getty

Kate opted for the Collingwood Pearl Earrings for the occasion this evening, as well as the Three Strand Pearl Bracelet.

Diana most famously wore the bracelet in 1989 while attending a royal engagement in Hong Kong.

Kate has been seen wearing the gorgeous piece on serval occasions now, including earlier this year at the G-7 summit reception in Cornwall.

She also wore it in 2017 while at a summer reception in Germany.

Diana famously wore the Three Strand Pearl Bracelet in Hong Kong. Picture: Getty

Kate finished off her look with a new poppy brooch from The Royal British Legion, the Three Poppies Crystal Gold Plated Brooch, which retails at £44.99.

Kate Middleton attended the event with Prince William and other members of the Royal Family. Picture: Getty

While senior members of the Royal Family were in attendance at the special event, the Queen was not present.

This comes after Her Majesty spent the night in hospital following advice from her medical team, before taking some time off of royal duties to rest.

While the Monarch was a no-show this evening, she will be attending the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph in London.

The Queen will join Kate and William at the Remembrance Sunday Service tomorrow. Picture: Getty

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen was returning to royal engagements in a statement earlier this week.

The statement read: "The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday 14th November.

"As in previous years, Her Majesty will view the Service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building."

They added: "Mindful of her doctors' recent advice, The Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday 16th November. The Earl of Wessex will attend as planned."