Ant McPartlin speaks candidly to Kate Middleton about his addiction struggles

19 October 2021, 14:25

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Ant and Dec at the campaign launch
The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Ant and Dec at the campaign launch. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant McPartlin and The Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Declan Donnelly and other stars at the launch of a new campaign titled 'Taking Action on Addiction'.

Ant McPartlin, 45, opened up to Kate Middleton, 39, about his addiction struggles during a conversation at a Forward Trust event today.

Ant was joined by his presenting co-star Declan Donnelly as well as the Duchess of Cambridge at the launch of new campaign, Taking Action on Addiction, in London today.

Following her keynote speech at the event, Kate met with Ant and Dec, as well as musician Tom Walker, as they discussed the new campaign and the importance of seeking help.

During the conversation, Ant candidly spoke about his own battle with drink and drug addiction, telling Kate Middleton how opening up to people helped him in his recovery.

Kate Middleton made the keynote speech at the event, where she said 'no one is immune' to addiction
Kate Middleton made the keynote speech at the event, where she said 'no one is immune' to addiction. Picture: Alamy

Kate told Ant and Dec: "The more we speak to everybody, and actually some of the stories today, the feeling of a burden that we have to carry, (it’s like) a secret event.

"And actually once you start sharing your stories, there are so many people who have either experienced it themselves or know someone who has gone through it."

Ant McPartlin told Kate Middleton about the importance of seeking help when it comes to addiction
Ant McPartlin told Kate Middleton about the importance of seeking help when it comes to addiction. Picture: Getty

Ant replied to the Duchess: "I found that myself.

“By the time I asked for help it was really, it was bad, but as soon as you opened up to people, problems have got to disappear and it gets better and help is there.”

In her keynote speech, Kate Middleton spoke about having more empathy for people suffering from addictions, and how "none of us are immune" to it.

She said in the moving speech: "Addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. But it can happen to any one of us. None of us are immune.

"Yet it’s all too rarely discussed as a serious mental health condition. And seldom do we take the time to uncover and fully understand its fundamental root causes."

Kate Middleton said that society need to be more empathetic towards addiction
Kate Middleton said that society need to be more empathetic towards addiction. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "The journey towards addiction is often multi-layered and complex. But, by recognising what lies beneath addiction, we can help remove the taboo and shame that sadly surrounds it.

"As a society, we need to start from a position of compassion and empathy. Where we nurture those around us, understand their journey, and what has come before them."

