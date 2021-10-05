The Queen speaks publicly about Prince Philip for the first time since his death

The Queen spoke about her late husband at the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Getty/Royal Family

By Alice Dear

The Queen reminisced about her late husband, Prince Philip, for the first since the Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April 2021.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, spoke openly about her late husband, Prince Philip, for the first time over the weekend.

Her Majesty mentioned the Duke of Edinburgh as she made an address at the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament, reminiscing how much Prince Philip loved the country.

During the public address, the Queen said: "I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here."

She went on to add: "It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times."

Her Majesty spoke about fond memories she and Prince Philip had in Scotland. Picture: Getty

This is the first time the Queen has spoken publicly about her late husband since he passed in April at the age of 99.

In June, she marked what would have been Philip's 100th birthday by receiving a Duke of Edinburgh rose, a gift from the Royal Horticultural Society.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip died on the morning of April 9, with the Queen announced the sad news later that day with a statement which read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Philip was laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor on April 17 with a limited number of attendees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The day before the funeral took place, the Queen shared a personal picture taken by the Countess of Wessex of her and Philip at the top of the Coyles of Muick in Scotland back in 2003.

A few days after the funeral took place, the Queen marked her 95th birthday.

She sent a message of thanks to members of the public for their birthday wishes, as well as their support and kindness following Philip's death.

The Queen shared this personal picture ahead of Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Royal Family

The message read: "I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

"My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."