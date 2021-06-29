The Queen pays subtle tribute to Prince Philip with meaningful brooch during Scotland tour

The Queen looked in good spirits as she arrived in Scotland earlier this week. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

The Queen travelled to Scotland this week as she carries out her first royal tour since her beloved husband, Prince Philip, passed away.

The Queen, 95, paid a subtle tribute to her late husband Prince Philip during the first day of her royal tour of Scotland, also known as Holyrood Week.

This is Her Majesty's first tour since the Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at the age of 99-years-old, which will understandably be an emotional week.

This may be why the Queen chose to wear her Pearl Trefoil Brooch to visit the Palace Of Holyrood House, the first event of the week.

The Pearl Trefoil Brooch is a diamond piece in the shape of three top loops, complete with five pearls – four small ones surrounding the largest in the middle.

The Queen chose to wear the Pearl Trefoil Brooch for her first day in Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture: PA

While the origin of the brooch is unknown, the shape and gems suggest the Queen may have been wearing it for her late husband.

Let's start with the shape, the trefoil knot, which is a symbol made up of three 'leaves', all interconnected to make an "eternal form that can't be untied".

The Pearl Trefoil Brooch is in the shape of the 'trinity knot' and is made up of diamonds and five pearls. Picture: Getty

The shape is an Irish symbol which, according to My Irish Jeweller, is often used as a "traditional symbol" that is exchanged between sweethearts to show their love and devotion.

Of course, we don't know whether Philip gifted this item to the Queen, but we can imagine the shape is meaningful to Her Majesty, especially now.

This is the Queen's first royal tour since her husband, Prince Philip, passed away. Picture: Getty

Moving onto the gems, we have pearls – which represent love and wisdom – as well as diamonds, which have widely been known as the symbol of eternal love and commitment.

The Queen was first pictured wearing this brooch in 1988 during an official visit to the Netherlands, followed by 1997 at the Royal Maundy Service.

Before this week, the Queen was last seen wearing the brooch on March 12, 2021, during a video call for British Science Week.

Prince William joined his grandmother during the first day of the tour. Picture: Getty

The special piece of jewellery has also been worn by the Queen to personal occasions, such as the christening of her great-grandchild Lena Tindall.

Back in July 2014, the Queen wore the same brooch during that year's annual Holyrood Week.