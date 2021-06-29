The Queen pays subtle tribute to Prince Philip with meaningful brooch during Scotland tour
29 June 2021, 15:42 | Updated: 29 June 2021, 16:08
The Queen travelled to Scotland this week as she carries out her first royal tour since her beloved husband, Prince Philip, passed away.
The Queen, 95, paid a subtle tribute to her late husband Prince Philip during the first day of her royal tour of Scotland, also known as Holyrood Week.
This is Her Majesty's first tour since the Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at the age of 99-years-old, which will understandably be an emotional week.
This may be why the Queen chose to wear her Pearl Trefoil Brooch to visit the Palace Of Holyrood House, the first event of the week.
The Pearl Trefoil Brooch is a diamond piece in the shape of three top loops, complete with five pearls – four small ones surrounding the largest in the middle.
- Kate Middleton's most genius fashion hacks revealed, from 'sticky' tights to invisible hairnets
- Meghan Markle reveals she left subtle tributes to Princess Diana in new book
- Harry and Meghan reveal they did ask the Queen to use the name Lilibet
While the origin of the brooch is unknown, the shape and gems suggest the Queen may have been wearing it for her late husband.
Let's start with the shape, the trefoil knot, which is a symbol made up of three 'leaves', all interconnected to make an "eternal form that can't be untied".
The shape is an Irish symbol which, according to My Irish Jeweller, is often used as a "traditional symbol" that is exchanged between sweethearts to show their love and devotion.
Of course, we don't know whether Philip gifted this item to the Queen, but we can imagine the shape is meaningful to Her Majesty, especially now.
Moving onto the gems, we have pearls – which represent love and wisdom – as well as diamonds, which have widely been known as the symbol of eternal love and commitment.
The Queen was first pictured wearing this brooch in 1988 during an official visit to the Netherlands, followed by 1997 at the Royal Maundy Service.
Before this week, the Queen was last seen wearing the brooch on March 12, 2021, during a video call for British Science Week.
The special piece of jewellery has also been worn by the Queen to personal occasions, such as the christening of her great-grandchild Lena Tindall.
Back in July 2014, the Queen wore the same brooch during that year's annual Holyrood Week.
- Queen marks Prince Philip's 100th birthday by planting special 'Duke of Edinburgh' rose
- Everything you need to know about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations