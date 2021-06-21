Meghan Markle reveals she left subtle tributes to Princess Diana in new book

21 June 2021, 12:30 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 12:31

Meghan Markle revealed over the weekend that Diana's favourite flowers were hidden in the pages of The Bench
Meghan Markle revealed over the weekend that Diana's favourite flowers were hidden in the pages of The Bench. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle gave her first interview about her new children's book, The Bench, over the weekend, where she revealed the nods to Prince Harry's mother.

Meghan Markle, 39, released her first children's earlier this year, The Bench, which was inspired by Prince Harry's relationship with their son, Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the book in the first interview since she gave birth to Lilibet Diana, who was born at the start of June.

During the interview, Meghan spoke about the inspirations behind the book, and even shared some of the 'Easter eggs' hidden within the pages.

Meghan Markle's book The Bench started as a poem for her husband Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's book The Bench started as a poem for her husband Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

Speaking to NPR Weekend Edition on Sunday, Meghan revealed that Princess Diana's favourite flowers – forget-me-nots – are included in the illustrations.

She explained: “It was such a great idea that Christian [illustrator of the book] had as well, once we had decided on what the benches looked like for each specific vignette, to have them all at the beginning and at the end of the book.

Meghan revealed that forget-me-nots, Diana's favourite flowers, made an appearance in the illustrations of The Bench
Meghan revealed that forget-me-nots, Diana's favourite flowers, made an appearance in the illustrations of The Bench. Picture: Getty

“So as a child, you could go ‘let me find each bench’ and it’s its own little project and game, and all those little Easter eggs or nuggets that are tucked within the book."

She went on: “There’s a lot, if people start digging, I think you can find sweet little moments that we’ve tucked in there, from my favourite flower, even my husband’s mom’s favourite flowers are forget-me-nots, we wanted to make sure those were included.”

Meghan Markle's book The Bench has become a New York Times bestseller
Meghan Markle's book The Bench has become a New York Times bestseller. Picture: Getty

The Bench started as a poem Meghan penned to her husband, which reflected his bond with their son.

Meghan continued to explain during the interview: “I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realised how much happens in the quiet.

“It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock him to sleep or carry him or, you know… those lived experiences, from my observations, are the things that I infused in this poem.”

