Meghan Markle 'will not join Prince Harry' at unveiling of Diana statue next month

There have been mixed reports over whether Meghan Markle will join her husband in London next month . Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle will reportedly not be joining Prince Harry at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue on what would have been her 60th birthday, and instead will remain in LA with Archie and newborn Lilibet.

There have been mixed reports today regarding Meghan Markle, 39, joining her husband Prince Harry, 36, in London next month for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue, which is being erected to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex would attend the event with Harry in order to support him during what will understandably be a very difficult day.

However, a source close to the couple told news outlets more recently that Meghan will not be joining Harry and that he will be travelling back to London alone.

The insider said: "Meghan is not going to travel. She has just had a baby and Harry will travel alone."

Harry will not be alone at the event, however, as he is expected to be joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Despite contrary reports, a source told Radar earlier today that Meghan was aware how hard it was for Harry to attend Prince Philip's funeral alone, and is keen to not let it happen again.

Meghan Markle will reportedly stay in the US where she'll look after Archie and newborn Lilibet. Picture: Getty

The insider told the publication: "Meghan knows how hard it was to attend his grandfather’s funeral alone and doesn’t want that to happen again.

"Harry was given the cold shoulder by most of his relatives, with several refusing to talk to him or even make eye contact."

They added: "Meghan and Harry know the event is going to be dominated by Prince William, Kate and their children. The Cambridges call Kensington Palace home and have been working feverishly to make the entire event is flawless.

"The day will not just be about honouring Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday, but also an opportunity for William to take ownership of his mother's legacy."

Harry and William have been working together on this project for almost four years. Picture: Getty

Meghan was unable to attend the funeral of Prince Philip back in April this year after her doctors told her it was not safe to travel while pregnant.

The funeral was the first time Harry had come face-to-face with his brother, father and other relatives following his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

If Meghan attends, she will come face-to-face with William and Kate for the first time since the Oprah interview aired. Picture: Getty

Harry and William have been working together since 2017 on the statue in honour of their late mother, and are said to both be committed to the project despite continuing tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family.

The statue will sit in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace, which was one of Diana's favourite places on the grounds when she lived there.

The big reveal will take place on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday.

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen has invited Harry to lunch at Windsor Castle when he returns to the UK.