Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for cover of Time magazine as they're named among most influential people

16 September 2021, 12:03 | Updated: 16 September 2021, 12:08

Meghan and Harry appear on the cover of Time magazine as they're named among the top 100 most influential people in the world
Meghan and Harry appear on the cover of Time magazine as they're named among the top 100 most influential people in the world. Picture: Time/ Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ooze power couple confidence on the cover of Time magazine as they're named among the 100 most influential people in the world.

Meghan Markle, 40, and her husband Prince Harry, 37, have appeared on the over of Time magazine as part of the publications annual 100 most influential people in the world.

In a series of picture for Time, the couple look powerful and loved-up as they pose for the cameras.

For the cover picture, Meghan dressed in a pair of white Giorgio Armani wide-leg trousers and a white shirt, while Harry dressed in a smart black ensemble.

The Duchess could also be seen wearing a number of beautiful pieces of jewellery, including Princess Diana's Cartier watch.

In another shot of the couple standing by a framed window, the couple coordinate in shades of green, with Meghan wearing a pair of Victoria Beckham black wide-leg trousers teamed with an olive turtle-neck knit, reportedly a piece from The Row.

Harry matched his wife's look perfectly in a white shirt, teamed with a green suit.

In a third image, the couple can be seen holding hands and looking into each other's eyes as they walk through a stunning garden.

The photoshoot is part of the couple being named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people.

In the article which accompanies the pictures, Spanish chef and friend to the couple call the pair "compassionate" people who has been "burned by fame".

In the short essay, he explains that it would be "safer" for Harry and Meghan to enjoy their "good fortune and stay silent", but went on to add that "that's not what Meghan and Harry do, or who they are".

He explains: "They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need—offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the U.S., and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean.

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed for their first magazine shoot together

Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's Cartier watch on cover of Time magazine

