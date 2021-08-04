The Queen, Kate and William share touching messages for Meghan on her 40th birthday

The Royal Family have been sharing birthday messages for the Duchess of Sussex, who turns 40 today. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Charles and Camilla, have wished Meghan Markle a happy 40th birthday.

Meghan Markle marks her 40th birthday today, and has already been inundated with birthday wishes from members of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now lives in Los Angeles with husband Prince Harry and their two children Archie and Lilibet, received touching messages from Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Queen herself.

On the Royal Family's Twitter page, three pictures of Meghan were shared – one with the Queen taken from their first royal engagement together, one with Harry and Archie and another just with her husband.

The caption read: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!"

Meghan Markle is said to be spending her birthday with immediate family in LA. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared a picture on their social media of Meghan, taken during a royal tour of Africa, with the caption: "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall followed suit, posting a picture of Meghan smiling with the caption: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday."

🎈 Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/xvrRH4sEwX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2021

Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/qekFyLPmiD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2021

These birthday wishes come amid continued tension between Harry and Meghan and the institution following their departure from the family as well as their explosive Oprah interview.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier told The Sun earlier this week that he would expect birthday wishes from the Royal Family to Meghan, but that they would be through "gritted teeth".

He told the publication: "I think it is likely they will send a public message through gritted teeth.

"But whether a present will be sent privately, I don't know, such is the state of the relationship.

"I think Charles, the Queen, and William and Kate don't want to make the situation worse by having a public slanging match with them, but privately I think they are very upset by how things have turned out.

"They're not obliged to give her messages on her birthday, but they don't want to make the it worse."

Prince Charles and Camilla also shared a birthday message for Meghan. Picture: Getty

While Meghan and Harry have kept their plans for the big day secret, sources have told Page Six that due to the couple having only welcomed Lilibet two months ago, they would be spending the day with just immediate family.

A brief timeline of Meghan and Harry's royal journey