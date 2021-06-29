Prince Harry puts on united front with brother William as he remembers mum Diana

29 June 2021, 08:41 | Updated: 29 June 2021, 10:01

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Duke of Sussex has honoured young people at The Diana Awards.

Prince Harry has said he and his brother William will jointly commemorate Diana’s 60th birthday this week.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, has arrived back in the UK ahead of the unveiling of his mother's statue on Thursday.

And while self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage, Harry was filmed speaking about The Diana Award, which honours young people for their selfless social and humanitarian work.

Prince Harry and William will commemorate their mother this Thursday
Prince Harry and William will commemorate their mother this Thursday. Picture: PA Images

In the video message, Harry said: "Later this week my brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she will be so proud of you all for living an authentic life, with purpose and with compassion for others."

He continues: "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world.

"She believed in your strength, because she saw it day and day out. And in the faces of young people exactly like you she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion.

"And I too see those same values shine through.

Meghan Markle has stayed in California
Meghan Markle has stayed in California. Picture: PA Images

"As it has done for 21 years now, the Diana Award carries her legacy forward by putting young people at the centre of our future. This has never been more important.

"And Meg and I fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change, real change for the good of all.

"But the question before us is what that change will look like."

It was previously reported that Harry had fallen out with William over his tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview alongside wife Meghan Markle.

But the brothers will reunite and stand side-by-side on Thursday for the service to mark their mother’s 60th birthday.

A statement by Kensington Palace reads: “Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday July 1.

"In addition to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present.”

It’s the second time Harry has reunited with the Royal Family since quitting his role as a senior royal after flying back to attend Prince Philip's funeral in April.

Meghan Markle, with whom Harry recently welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana, has stayed behind at their home in California.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen looked in good spirits as she arrived in Scotland earlier this week

The Queen pays subtle tribute to Prince Philip with meaningful brooch during Scotland tour

COVID-19: 'Series of complexities' to sort out before UK-US travel can resume, transport secretary says

UK & World

SoftBank SPAC hunts new merger partner as Mapbox deal falters

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Christina Carmela's age, Instagram and job revealed

Who is Christina from Too Hot To Handle season two? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Peter is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season two

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Peter and how can you follow his TikTok?

TV & Movies

How old are the Love Island cast?

Love Island cast ages: how old are the contestants on the 2021 series?

TV & Movies

Never Have I Ever season 2 release date revealed

Never Have I Ever season 2 release date, cast and plot revealed

Netflix

Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall have been together

Inside Coronation Street couple Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall’s romance

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Carly from Too Hot To Handle

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Carly? Age, job, Instagram and TikTok revealed

TV & Movies