Prince Harry puts on united front with brother William as he remembers mum Diana

By Heart reporter

The Duke of Sussex has honoured young people at The Diana Awards.

Prince Harry has said he and his brother William will jointly commemorate Diana’s 60th birthday this week.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, has arrived back in the UK ahead of the unveiling of his mother's statue on Thursday.

And while self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage, Harry was filmed speaking about The Diana Award, which honours young people for their selfless social and humanitarian work.

Prince Harry and William will commemorate their mother this Thursday. Picture: PA Images

In the video message, Harry said: "Later this week my brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she will be so proud of you all for living an authentic life, with purpose and with compassion for others."

He continues: "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world.

"She believed in your strength, because she saw it day and day out. And in the faces of young people exactly like you she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion.

"And I too see those same values shine through.

Meghan Markle has stayed in California. Picture: PA Images

"As it has done for 21 years now, the Diana Award carries her legacy forward by putting young people at the centre of our future. This has never been more important.

"And Meg and I fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change, real change for the good of all.

"But the question before us is what that change will look like."

It was previously reported that Harry had fallen out with William over his tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview alongside wife Meghan Markle.

But the brothers will reunite and stand side-by-side on Thursday for the service to mark their mother’s 60th birthday.

A statement by Kensington Palace reads: “Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday July 1.

"In addition to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present.”

It’s the second time Harry has reunited with the Royal Family since quitting his role as a senior royal after flying back to attend Prince Philip's funeral in April.

Meghan Markle, with whom Harry recently welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana, has stayed behind at their home in California.