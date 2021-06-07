What is the meaning of the name Lilibet and how do you pronounce it?

The name Lilibet is in honour of Harry's grandmother, the Queen. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced over the weekend they had welcomed a baby girl who they have named Lilibet Diana – but what is the real meaning behind the moniker?

Prince Harry, 36, Meghan Markle, 39, have chosen a sentimental name for their newborn baby, inspire by both the Queen and Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the name over the weekend at the same time they confirmed Meghan had given birth to a healthy baby girl.

The couple, who are also parents to Archie Harrison, surprised many people with their baby name choice of Lilibet, mainly due to them not knowing the special meaning behind the moniker.

Meghan Markle gave birth to Lilibet Diana on June 4. Picture: Getty

What does Lilibet mean?

Lilibet is a special name in the royal family as it is a pet name the late Prince Philip would often use for his wife the Queen.

Her Majesty first adopted this name when she was just a toddler and struggled to pronounce her real name – Elizabeth.

It is believed Lilibet was a nickname her grandfather, King George V, used for her as a way of mocking her inability to form the word Elizabeth.

Since then, the loving nickname has stuck and is used by many members of the royal family, especially her late husband Prince Philip.

Meghan and Harry made clear in their announcement of their newborn that Lilibet will also be known as Lili for short.

The baby girl's second name is a more obvious nod to Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana, who passed away in a car crash when he was only 12-years-old.

King George V was the first to give the Queen the nickname Lilibet. Picture: Getty

How do you say Lilibet?

For those struggling to pin down the pronunciation of Lilibet, the easiest way it to break it down to 'Lily' and 'bet'.

How did Meghan and Harry announce the birth of Lilibet?

Meghan and Harry revealed the happy news they had become parents once again on Sunday, June 4.

In a statement written on their website, the couple penned: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," they said.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Meghan and Harry named their newborn baby girl after both Princess Diana and the Queen. Picture: Getty

A brief timeline of Harry and Meghan's relationship