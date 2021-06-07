What is the meaning of the name Lilibet and how do you pronounce it?
7 June 2021, 14:55
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced over the weekend they had welcomed a baby girl who they have named Lilibet Diana – but what is the real meaning behind the moniker?
Prince Harry, 36, Meghan Markle, 39, have chosen a sentimental name for their newborn baby, inspire by both the Queen and Princess Diana.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the name over the weekend at the same time they confirmed Meghan had given birth to a healthy baby girl.
The couple, who are also parents to Archie Harrison, surprised many people with their baby name choice of Lilibet, mainly due to them not knowing the special meaning behind the moniker.
What does Lilibet mean?
Lilibet is a special name in the royal family as it is a pet name the late Prince Philip would often use for his wife the Queen.
Her Majesty first adopted this name when she was just a toddler and struggled to pronounce her real name – Elizabeth.
It is believed Lilibet was a nickname her grandfather, King George V, used for her as a way of mocking her inability to form the word Elizabeth.
Since then, the loving nickname has stuck and is used by many members of the royal family, especially her late husband Prince Philip.
Meghan and Harry made clear in their announcement of their newborn that Lilibet will also be known as Lili for short.
The baby girl's second name is a more obvious nod to Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana, who passed away in a car crash when he was only 12-years-old.
How do you say Lilibet?
For those struggling to pin down the pronunciation of Lilibet, the easiest way it to break it down to 'Lily' and 'bet'.
How did Meghan and Harry announce the birth of Lilibet?
Meghan and Harry revealed the happy news they had become parents once again on Sunday, June 4.
In a statement written on their website, the couple penned: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," they said.
"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."
A brief timeline of Harry and Meghan's relationship
- July 2016: Meghan and Harry are set up on a blind date in London
- November 2016: Meghan and Harry confirm they are in a relationship
- September 2017: Meghan and Harry are seen together for the first time at the Invictus Games
- November 2017: Harry proposes to Meghan and the couple sit down for first interview together
- December 2017: Meghan and Harry attend their first royal engagement together in Nottingham
- May 2018: Meghan and Harry web at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle
- October 2018: Meghan and Harry announce they're having a baby
- May 2019: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is born
- January 2020: Harry and Meghan announce they are stepping back at senior royals
- July 2020: Meghan and Harry move to Santa Barbara
- November 2020: Meghan reveals she suffered a miscarriage in July that year
- February 2021: Harry and Meghan announce they're pregnant with second child
- February 2021: The Royal Family announce Meghan and Harry will no longer be working members of the royal family
- March 2021: The couples explosive Oprah Winfrey interview airs in the US and UK
- June 2021: Meghan and Harry welcome Lilibet Diana