Are Kate Middleton and Prince William planning to have a fourth child?

27 September 2021, 11:51

Could Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis be welcoming another sibling soon?
Could Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis be welcoming another sibling soon? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the proud parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – but are they considering adding to the family?

Kate Middleton, 39, and Prince William, 39, have created themselves a perfect little family since they tied the knot in 2011.

In July 2013 they welcomed Prince George, followed by Princess Charlotte in May 2015 and Prince Louis in April 2018.

The Cambridges seem very happy and content with their family of five, but do the couple plan to have a fourth anytime soon?

Obviously, the couple haven't directly told the public their plans when it comes to more children because, well why would they?

Royal experts have conflicting opinions over whether Kate and William will try for another baby
Royal experts have conflicting opinions over whether Kate and William will try for another baby. Picture: Getty

However, there are several theories from royal experts around how Kate and William see their future unfolding.

Recently, expert Nick Bullen expressed his outlook to US Weekly, revealing that he can't see the couple adding to their family.

He told the publication: "I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family.

"I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents, and have that sort of family of five. She’s [now] matched it. And I think my view is [that] they’ll probably stop here."

Kate and William are the proud parents to George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate and William are the proud parents to George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Kensington Palace

It's also important to note that throughout all her pregnancies the Duchess fo Cambridge suffered from very bad morning sickness, something she may not be open to experiencing again.

Bullen continued to say: "They are really focused, over the next 12 months, on their work.

"Both of them turn 40 next year. They are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives [and] foundation. I think for them, the next 12 months [are] all about the work."

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes Kate and William have never ruled out the option of having a fourth baby
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes Kate and William have never ruled out the option of having a fourth baby. Picture: Getty

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, however, disagrees.

He told OK! magazine that he doesn't think Kate and William "have ever ruled out the possibility of baby number four".

He said: "Their children really bring out the best in them and Kate is a natural mother and very doting with children.

"With Kate, despite her focus on her royal duty, her family still comes first. I wouldn't be surprised if they decided on another baby."

According to some experts, having four children has 'always been a part of Kate's plans'
According to some experts, having four children has 'always been a part of Kate's plans'. Picture: Getty

Back in February 2021, a source told US Weekly that Kate and William were actually trying for a fourth baby and have told the Queen their plans.

They told the publication: "Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan.

"She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again.”

They added: "It took a while for Kate to convince William though."

“He said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed.…But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

