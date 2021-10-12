The Queen pictured using walking stick for first time in 17 years

By Alice Dear

The Queen used a walking stick for the first time in almost two decades as she visited Westminster Abbey today in London.

The Queen, 95, used a walking stick today as she arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside her daughter Princess Anne, 71.

Her Majesty and The Princess Royal were attending a service at the Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

Stepping out of the car, the Queen looked regal in a midnight blue coat and matching hat adorned with matching blue flowers.

The Monarch wore pearl earrings and a pearl necklace as well as a sapphire brooch that originally belonged to Queen Mary.

And while the Queen looked radiant for the event, it was the walking stick she carried with her that people have noticed the most.

The Queen exited the car without the stick before Princess Anne handed the walking aid to her mother.

She then proceeded to use the cane to enter the Abbey and for the rest of the time she was on her feet at the event.

Of course, at 95-years-old it is not a shock that the Queen may need some extra support while walking.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English reported that the walking stick was not for any specific medical condition and she was simply using it 'for comfort'.

English added that the entrance to Westminster Abbey is cobbled and uneven, which could have played a part in the Queen's decision to take it out with her today.

The Queen hasn't been seen walking with a cane for almost two decades.

Back in 2003, she was required to walk with a stick following an operation on her right knee.

