The Queen pictured using walking stick for first time in 17 years

12 October 2021, 14:52

The Queen looked regal in a blue ensemble for the royal engagement
The Queen looked regal in a blue ensemble for the royal engagement. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen used a walking stick for the first time in almost two decades as she visited Westminster Abbey today in London.

The Queen, 95, used a walking stick today as she arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside her daughter Princess Anne, 71.

Her Majesty and The Princess Royal were attending a service at the Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

Stepping out of the car, the Queen looked regal in a midnight blue coat and matching hat adorned with matching blue flowers.

The Monarch wore pearl earrings and a pearl necklace as well as a sapphire brooch that originally belonged to Queen Mary.

The Queen used a walking stick during the event at Westminster Abbey
The Queen used a walking stick during the event at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

And while the Queen looked radiant for the event, it was the walking stick she carried with her that people have noticed the most.

The Queen exited the car without the stick before Princess Anne handed the walking aid to her mother.

She then proceeded to use the cane to enter the Abbey and for the rest of the time she was on her feet at the event.

The Queen exited the car without the walking stick, but was later given it from her daughter Princess Anne
The Queen exited the car without the walking stick, but was later given it from her daughter Princess Anne. Picture: Getty
Her Majesty dressed in a blue coat and matching hat for the occasion
Her Majesty dressed in a blue coat and matching hat for the occasion. Picture: Getty
The Queen hasn't been seen using a cane in public since 2003
The Queen hasn't been seen using a cane in public since 2003. Picture: Getty

Of course, at 95-years-old it is not a shock that the Queen may need some extra support while walking.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English reported that the walking stick was not for any specific medical condition and she was simply using it 'for comfort'.

English added that the entrance to Westminster Abbey is cobbled and uneven, which could have played a part in the Queen's decision to take it out with her today.

The Queen is said to have simply had the walking stick with her for comfort
The Queen is said to have simply had the walking stick with her for comfort. Picture: Getty
The Princess Royal joined the Queen at the engagement today, held in Westminster Abbey
The Princess Royal joined the Queen at the engagement today, held in Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

The Queen hasn't been seen walking with a cane for almost two decades.

Back in 2003, she was required to walk with a stick following an operation on her right knee.

Sarah Everard: All police forces in England and Wales to review allegations involving serving officers following marketing executive's murder

England Women: Hannah Hampton and Alessia Russo recalled for October World Cup qualifiers

HGV driver crisis forces cargo ships to divert from UK due to container backlog

