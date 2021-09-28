Kate Middleton and Prince William attend James Bond No Time To Die premiere

Kate Middleton looks stunning in this golden gown for the premiere of No Time To Die. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked glamorous as they walked the red carpet at the world premiere of No Time To Die at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Kate Middleton, 39, and Prince William, 39, joined a host of celebrities at the world premiere of No Time To Die.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a rare night away from their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – as they attended the screening of the highly anticipated James Bond film.

The royal couple were joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the star-stubbed event held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Kate Middleton and Prince William looked in good spirits as they arrived at the premiere at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show in the Bond-inspired outfit. Picture: Getty

Kate looked phenomenal for the occasion, dressing in a show-stopping gold gown believed to be a bespoke dress by Jenny Packham.

The dazzling dress featured a flattering V-neck, a stylish cape attached and plenty of bedazzling gems.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her hair in a stylish up-do and accessorised with gold earrings.

Prince William also looked dapper in a black tuxedo as he walked alongside his wife.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dress by designer Jenny Packham. Picture: Getty

Prince Charles and Camilla joined Kate and William at the highly anticipated event. Picture: Getty

The couple arrived once the red carpet had finished at the Royal Albert Hall alongside Prince Charles and Camilla.

For the event, the Duchess of Cornwall took inspiration from Kate's looks with a bedazzled blue gown.

Kate Middleton had a sweet moment with her father-in-law Prince Charles. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince Charles shared a kiss as they met on the red carpet of the premiere. Picture: Getty

The couple are big fans of the iconic film franchise, having attended the premiere for Spectre back in 2015.

And while a red carpet event is often not something members of the royal family take part in, Kate and William have been spotted at several throughout their marriage.

Kate Middleton joked with Daniel Craig as she met the cast of No Time To Day. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge also met Billie Ellish. Picture: Getty

In 2012, the couple attended the premiere of War Horse, followed by the premiere of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in 2013.

The couple have also walked the red carpet many times at the BAFTAs, an especially important event for the Duke of Cambridge who is the president of BAFTA.

When royals attend red carpet events such as the No Time To Die premiere, they may walk the red carpet but they will not stop to have picture.

It is not clear the reason behind this, but it could simply be because the royals don't consider themselves 'celebrities' and so do not get involved with these practices.