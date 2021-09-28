Kate Middleton and Prince William attend James Bond No Time To Die premiere

28 September 2021, 19:22 | Updated: 28 September 2021, 19:33

Kate Middleton looks stunning in this golden gown for the premiere of No Time To Die
Kate Middleton looks stunning in this golden gown for the premiere of No Time To Die. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked glamorous as they walked the red carpet at the world premiere of No Time To Die at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Kate Middleton, 39, and Prince William, 39, joined a host of celebrities at the world premiere of No Time To Die.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a rare night away from their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – as they attended the screening of the highly anticipated James Bond film.

The royal couple were joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the star-stubbed event held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Kate Middleton and Prince William looked in good spirits as they arrived at the premiere at the Royal Albert Hall
Kate Middleton and Prince William looked in good spirits as they arrived at the premiere at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Getty
The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show in the Bond-inspired outfit
The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show in the Bond-inspired outfit. Picture: Getty

Kate looked phenomenal for the occasion, dressing in a show-stopping gold gown believed to be a bespoke dress by Jenny Packham.

The dazzling dress featured a flattering V-neck, a stylish cape attached and plenty of bedazzling gems.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her hair in a stylish up-do and accessorised with gold earrings.

Prince William also looked dapper in a black tuxedo as he walked alongside his wife.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dress by designer Jenny Packham
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dress by designer Jenny Packham. Picture: Getty
Prince Charles and Camilla joined Kate and William at the highly anticipated event
Prince Charles and Camilla joined Kate and William at the highly anticipated event. Picture: Getty

The couple arrived once the red carpet had finished at the Royal Albert Hall alongside Prince Charles and Camilla.

For the event, the Duchess of Cornwall took inspiration from Kate's looks with a bedazzled blue gown.

Kate Middleton had a sweet moment with her father-in-law Prince Charles
Kate Middleton had a sweet moment with her father-in-law Prince Charles. Picture: Getty
Kate Middleton and Prince Charles shared a kiss as they met on the red carpet of the premiere
Kate Middleton and Prince Charles shared a kiss as they met on the red carpet of the premiere. Picture: Getty

The couple are big fans of the iconic film franchise, having attended the premiere for Spectre back in 2015.

And while a red carpet event is often not something members of the royal family take part in, Kate and William have been spotted at several throughout their marriage.

Kate Middleton joked with Daniel Craig as she met the cast of No Time To Day
Kate Middleton joked with Daniel Craig as she met the cast of No Time To Day. Picture: Getty
The Duchess of Cambridge also met Billie Ellish
The Duchess of Cambridge also met Billie Ellish. Picture: Getty

In 2012, the couple attended the premiere of War Horse, followed by the premiere of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in 2013.

The couple have also walked the red carpet many times at the BAFTAs, an especially important event for the Duke of Cambridge who is the president of BAFTA.

When royals attend red carpet events such as the No Time To Die premiere, they may walk the red carpet but they will not stop to have picture.

It is not clear the reason behind this, but it could simply be because the royals don't consider themselves 'celebrities' and so do not get involved with these practices.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate, William, Charles and Camilla tried something different at the premiere of No Time To Die

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'break royal protocol' by posing for pictures on the red carpet
We've got a complete run-down of Kate Middleton's look

Kate Middleton No Time To Die premiere outfit: Everything she wore from dress to jewellery

Supply crisis: Troops gearing up to drive petrol tankers within days, source tells Sky News

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

When is the Bake Off final? Here's what we know...

How many episodes are there of Great British Bake Off 2021 and when is the final?

Great British Bake Off

Bridgerton season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton

When is Bridgerton season two released on Netflix?

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off has already seen one baker sent home

Who left Bake Off last week and who is left?

Great British Bake Off

How many winners can there be on Squid Game?

How many people can win Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Squid Games ending explained

What happens at the end of Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Park Hae-soo plays Sang Woo in Squid Game

Who plays Sang-woo in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Who is in the cast of Squid Game?

Who is in the cast of Squid Game on Netflix?

TV & Movies

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off

What week is it on Bake Off tonight?

What week is it on Bake Off tonight?

Great British Bake Off

Sally Morgan has paid tribute to her husband after his sad death

Psychic Sally Morgan's husband, 74, dies following Covid battle

Celebrities

Christmas Markets are back for 2021 – and they're bigger than ever

Cities across the UK confirm Christmas Market 2021 dates and plans

Christmas

Front Man appears to be in charge of the games

Who is the Front Man in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

A woman is horrified after her mother-in-law asked to watch her birth on Zoom

'My mother-in-law is trying to make me give birth on zoom'

Lifestyle

The Teletubbies appeared on This Morning yesterday

This Morning viewers shocked after hearing the Teletubbies speak for the first time

TV & Movies