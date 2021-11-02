Kate Middleton engagement ring: How much is it worth, how many carats is it and did Princess Diana choose it?

Kate Middleton's engagement ring used to belong to the late Princess Diana, and therefore holds a very special place in her and Prince William's heart. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton's engagement ring holds a rich history as it once belonged to the late Princess Diana, but what do we know about the ring, how much did it cost and did Prince Harry really give it up?

Kate Middleton, 39, and Prince William, also 39, have been married for over a decade now.

However, for many, the moment the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced their engagement and showed off Princess Diana's sapphire ring on Catherine's hand seems like it was only yesterday.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother still wears the iconic engagement ring with pride, giving the public a glimpse of the incredible sapphire while on royal outings.

From the carats, to the price and the rich history behind the piece of jewellery, here's everything you need to know.

Kate Middleton wears the 12-carat sapphire ring proudly when out and about on royal duties. Picture: Getty

When did Kate and William get engaged?

Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge announced their engagement on November 16, 2010.

It was Clarence House that put out the statement regarding William and Kate's relationship, announcing in a statement: "Prince William and Miss Middleton became engaged in October during a private holiday in Kenya.

"Prince William has informed The Queen and other close members of his family."

The royals couple eventually got married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement in November 2010, a few weeks after the Duke of Cambridge popped the question. Picture: Getty

What is the history of Princess Diana's engagement ring?

Once the couple's engagement was announced, William and Kate revealed that he had given her the late Princess Diana's engagement ring.

The has a rich history and a very interesting story, but it all starts on February 24, 1981 when Diana became engaged to Prince Charles.

After proposing to Diana at a private dinner at Buckingham Palace, Charles gave the late Princess of Wales the change to choose her own engagement ring from the crown jeweller at the time, Garrard.

In the end, Diana chose an oval sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds, set in 18-carat white gold.

Following her tragic death in 1997, Diana's jewellery was left to her two sons, William and Harry, who reportedly chose a number of pieces themselves.

It has been reported that it was actually Harry who chose to keep the sapphire engagement ring, but willingly offered it to William and Kate when they got engaged in 2010.

Princess Diana chose the sapphire ring when Prince Charles proposed to her back in 1981. Picture: Getty

How many carats is Kate's engagement ring?

Kate Middleton's engagement ring includes a 12-carat sapphire at the centre, surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds and set in 18-carat white gold.

The sapphire is surrounded by 14 diamonds. Picture: Getty

How much is Kate's engagement ring worth?

In many ways, Kate's engagement ring is priceless due to the history and meaning behind it.

However, in more literal terms, the ring is believed to be worth around £300,000 - £400,000 today.

Back in 1981, Charles is believed to have paid £28,000 for the ring.

Prince William told the press he gave Kate his mother's engagement ring to ensure she was part of their wedding day. Picture: Getty

Why did William give Kate his mother's engagement ring?

During Kate and William's engagement interview, which took place in 2010, the Prince explained why it was so important for him to give his bride the sapphire ring.

He explained that by having that ring on Kate's hand, it meant his mother didn’t miss out on his wedding day.

