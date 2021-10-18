Why Prince William has never worn a wedding ring

18 October 2021, 14:59

Prince William doesn't like wearing jewellery
Prince William doesn't like wearing jewellery. Picture: Alamy

Why does Prince William never wear a wedding ring? Here's what we know...

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out looking as glamorous as ever this week at the Earthshot Prize event.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, even channeled James Bond in a green velvet blazer and black turtleneck to London's Alexandra Palace.

But some fans were distracted by the fact the future king didn’t seem to be wearing a wedding ring.

Prince William has never worn a wedding ring
Prince William has never worn a wedding ring. Picture: Alamy

Well, it turns out the Prince has never worn a band on his wedding finger for one very simple reason: he doesn’t like wearing jewellery.

While the Duchess of Cambridge has worn a ring since their wedding back in 2011, William chose to go ringless.

A Palace aide said at the time: “He’s not one for jewellery.

“He’s never worn any. He decided he didn’t want to wear one now. It’s all down to personal preference.”

And the Prince has also chosen not to wear a royal signet ring, unlike his dad Prince Charles who wears a ring with the Princes of Wales insignia on his little finger.

William’s brother Prince Harry also wears his wedding ring after marrying Meghan Markle back in 2018.

However, the late Prince Philip also chose not to wear a ring during his 73-year marriage to the Queen.

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in April this year.

To celebrate, they shared stunning footage with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the video, the family can be seen enjoying a walk on the beach and roasting marshmallows.

The royal couple wrote: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary.

"We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

Kate and William also marked their anniversary with two new portraits where they can be seen smiling at one another as them celebrate a decade of marriage.

Latest News

See more Latest News

England ordered to play game behind closed doors after disorder at Euro 2020 final

UK & World

Children will be using facial recognition in the school canteen

Facial recognition cameras being used to charge kids for school dinners

Lifestyle

Interest rate drumbeat grows louder as BoE governor warns it may 'have to act' over inflation

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Who plays Maddy in Maid?

Who plays Maddy in Netflix’s Maid?

TV & Movies

Michaela McManus plays Natalie in You

Who plays Natalie in You season 3 and what else has she been in?

TV & Movies

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

James quit Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler dramatically QUIT after Joanne Todd fall out

TV & Movies

Who dies in You season 3?

Who dies in You season 3?

TV & Movies

How old is Theo from You?

How old is Theo in You season three?

TV & Movies

Cindy Beale left EastEnders back in 2015

EastEnders fans convinced Cindy Beale is returning to Walford after major clues

TV & Movies

The woman took to Reddit to ask for advice (stock image)

Bride furious after brother refuses to donate £20,000 towards her wedding

Lifestyle

Jenny Ryan tripped up on a space question

Beat the Chasers fans stunned as Jenny Ryan gets ‘easy’ space question wrong

TV & Movies

A woman was forced to remove her spider brooch

Woman furious after 'terrified' colleague complains about spider brooch

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon lit a candle for every person who has miscarried

Stacey Solomon lights candle in memory of babies she miscarried before daughter Rose

Celebrities

Check out our picks for some of the best spooky decorations available now

Indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations and lights to make your home spooky and cute

Lifestyle

We've got some great ideas and inspiration for Halloween baking

Halloween 2021: Delicious recipes, baking kits, spooky cake moulds and ready made brownies

Lifestyle

Here is where ITV's Angela Black is filmed and set

Where is Angela Black set and what are the filming locations?

TV & Movies