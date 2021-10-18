Why Prince William has never worn a wedding ring

Prince William doesn't like wearing jewellery. Picture: Alamy

Why does Prince William never wear a wedding ring? Here's what we know...

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out looking as glamorous as ever this week at the Earthshot Prize event.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, even channeled James Bond in a green velvet blazer and black turtleneck to London's Alexandra Palace.

But some fans were distracted by the fact the future king didn’t seem to be wearing a wedding ring.

Prince William has never worn a wedding ring. Picture: Alamy

Well, it turns out the Prince has never worn a band on his wedding finger for one very simple reason: he doesn’t like wearing jewellery.

While the Duchess of Cambridge has worn a ring since their wedding back in 2011, William chose to go ringless.

A Palace aide said at the time: “He’s not one for jewellery.

“He’s never worn any. He decided he didn’t want to wear one now. It’s all down to personal preference.”

And the Prince has also chosen not to wear a royal signet ring, unlike his dad Prince Charles who wears a ring with the Princes of Wales insignia on his little finger.

William’s brother Prince Harry also wears his wedding ring after marrying Meghan Markle back in 2018.

However, the late Prince Philip also chose not to wear a ring during his 73-year marriage to the Queen.

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in April this year.

To celebrate, they shared stunning footage with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the video, the family can be seen enjoying a walk on the beach and roasting marshmallows.

The royal couple wrote: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary.

"We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

Kate and William also marked their anniversary with two new portraits where they can be seen smiling at one another as them celebrate a decade of marriage.