Prince William channels Bond in green velvet jacket at Earthshot Prize event

Prince William wore a green velvet blazer to last night's event. Picture: Alamy

Royal fans have been calling for Prince William to be the next 007 after seeing his Earthshot Prize event look.

Prince William fans reckon he looked just like James Bond as he attended the Earthshot Prize event last night.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, wore a green velvet blazer and black turtleneck to the event, which took place at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday night.

Royal fans rushed to Twitter to comment on his look, with one writing: "Is Prince William the next James Bond?"

Another added: "William rocking the James Bond look! This is an amazing show!"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wore recycled outfits. Picture: Alamy

A third suggested: "I think Prince William should replace James Bond, seriously."

The Duke of Cambridge attended the event with wife Kate Middleton, 39, and they both wore recycled outfits they'd previously worn to other occasions.

Prince William had previously worn the jacket to an anniversary gala for charity Centrepoint in 2019, and the trousers he wore were 20 years old.

They were photographed walking the green carpet together. Picture: Alamy

Kate wore a lilac Alexander McQueen gown she previously sported at the BAFTAs in Los Angeles in 2011.

The couple had previously told guests - including Ed Sheeran, KSI, and Emma Watson - to "consider the environment when choosing their outfit"

In a short film played during the ceremony, which recorded in the London Eye, William said: "We are alive in the most consequential time in human history.

"The actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand.

Sir David Attenborough also attended the event. Picture: Alamy

"A decade doesn't seem long, but humankind has an outstanding record of being able to solve the unsolvable.

"Many of the answers are already out there... but we need everyone - from all parts of society - to raise their ambition and unite in repairing our planet.

"The future is ours to determine. And if we set our minds to it, nothing is impossible."