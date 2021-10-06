Kate Middleton just recreated another classic Princess Diana look

6 October 2021, 12:25

Did Kate take inspiration from Princess Diana for this look?
Did Kate take inspiration from Princess Diana for this look? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge looked opted for a black and white checked Zara dress for an outing in London.

Kate Middleton, 39, was out and about in London on Tuesday, visiting the University College of London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies.

The Duchess of Cambridge met with researchers to learn about a new study tracking the holistic development of children.

For the visit, the wife of Prince William opted for a chic autumnal look, teaming a checked dress with matching stilettos by Hugo Boss.

The dress is a Zara number worn previously by the mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis back in January 2020.

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed a checked dress with grey stilettos for the event in London
The Duchess of Cambridge teamed a checked dress with grey stilettos for the event in London. Picture: Getty
The Duchess of Cambridge met with researchers to learn about a new study tracking the holistic development of children
The Duchess of Cambridge met with researchers to learn about a new study tracking the holistic development of children. Picture: Getty

The name of the check on Kate's dress is very similar to The Prince of Wales check, and is a print her late mother-in-law was very fond of.

In fact, it looks like this most recent ensemble from the Duchess is another recreated look inspired by Princess Diana.

If you take a look at this picture of Diana at Paddington Station, London, from 1988, you can see the check is almost identical to Kate's dress:

Princess Diana wore a lot of the grey check throughout her life
Princess Diana wore a lot of the grey check throughout her life. Picture: Getty

And while this 1981 ascot look doesn't have a check print, the shape and style of the belt is very similar to the structure of the Duchess of Cambridge's:

Princess Diana wore a similar dress to Royal Ascot in 1981
Princess Diana wore a similar dress to Royal Ascot in 1981. Picture: Getty

Diana also wore The Prince of Wales check back in 1992 while visiting a hospital in Hungary:

Princess Diana wore the Prince of Wales check on a statement blazer during a visit to Hungary
Princess Diana wore the Prince of Wales check on a statement blazer during a visit to Hungary. Picture: Getty

Of course, this isn't the first time Kate has worn the classic check print, with the Duchess incorporating it into many looks over the years.

In 2018, Kate wore the print to open The V&A Photography Centre:

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in the Prince of Wales check for an event in 2018
Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in the Prince of Wales check for an event in 2018. Picture: Getty

And in 2017, she wore The Prince of Wales check on a coat for the Children's Global Media Summit at the Manchester Central Convention Complex:

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore the print on this coat during an event in 2017
The Duchess of Cambridge also wore the print on this coat during an event in 2017. Picture: Getty

The Prince of Wales check has also been called Glen Check, Glen Plaid, Glen Urquhart Plaid and more since it was first registered in 1840.

It was originally called the Glenurquhart Estate Check at this time, according to The Scottish Register of Tartan records.

It gained the name Prince of Wales check when King Edward VII – who was the Prince of Wales at the time – visited Countess Caroline of Seafield's estate and saw the staff wearing the check.

He took to the print immediately, and wore it so much that it soon became known as the Prince of Wales check instead of the original Glenurquhart Estate Check.

Read now:

Latest News

See more Latest News

First living medicine that treats anti-biotic resistant bacteria developed in new study

UK & World

PM's GREAT campaign chief quits amid frustration at Whitehall bureaucracy

UK & World

Nobel Prize: Scotland-born scientist joint winner of award in chemistry

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Maid was filmed in Canada

Where was Maid on Netflix filmed?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

TV & Movies

The hack was shared to TikTok

Horrifying wooden spoon cleaning hack shows just how dirty the utensils get

Lifestyle

We've rounded up some of the best beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 5 of the best to buy

Christmas

A blind company is looking for 'professional sleepers'

Night shift workers can now get paid £500 to be a ‘professional sleeper’

Lifestyle

Will there be a season 2 of Squid Game?

Squid Game fans think Netflix hinted at season two with cryptic Instagram post

TV & Movies

The couple shared their story on This Morning yesterday

Friends who broke legs after breaking into closed water park threaten legal action

TV & Movies

Bake Off was hit by more technical issues this week

Great British Bake Off fans baffled as show is forced off air by more technical errors

Great British Bake Off

Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened to Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow and orange mini dress from Sandro Paris

Celebrities

Dotty Cotton's real name was revealed as Kirsty

EastEnders fans shocked as Dotty Cotton’s real name Kirsty is explained

TV & Movies

Darragh Ennis has tributed a former The Chase contestant

The Chase star Darragh Ennis leads tributes to former contestant after he tragically dies

The Chase

Joe Swash has gushed over his new daughter

Proud dad Joe Swash shares adorable tribute to new baby daughter and fiancé Stacey Solomon

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared these beautiful photos of her baby daughter

Stacey Solomon gives birth to baby girl at home at Pickle Cottage... on her birthday

Celebrities

Adele confirms new song 'Easy On Me' after six year hiatus

Adele confirms release of new song 'Easy On Me' after six year hiatus

Celebrities