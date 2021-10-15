Prince George upset and confused about litter on his school's road, says William
15 October 2021, 11:49
Prince George was left 'confused and annoyed' when he saw the litter on the roads outside his school, the day after his class went litter picking in the same area.
Prince George, 8, is left "upset" by the amounts of litter on the roads outside his school.
This is according to his father, Prince William, who spoke openly about how environmental issues affect his eldest child.
The Duke of Cambridge, 39, revealed that George is "acutely aware" of the resources his uses in his day-to-day life and knows to save water and turn lights off.
Kate Middleton's husband described one situation where George had been left "confused and annoyed" that there was litter on the streets outside his school.
Speaking to the BBC, William explained that George had been litter picking with his school, but was left upset the next day when he returned to find more litter on the roads.
He said: "So George, at school recently, has been doing litter picking.
"I didn’t realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit, sort of, annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time, and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again.
"And I think that, for him, he was trying to understand how and where it all came from.
"He couldn’t understand, he’s like, 'Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?'".
While he said his eldest son is aware of negative environmental affects, he added that he also didn't want to give his children "the burden of that worry".
Prince William said in the interview: "He is acutely aware, more so than the other two at the moment.
"Charlotte is still a little bit young. She’s still not quite sure. And actually Louis just enjoys playing outside the whole time. He lives outside.
"But I think it is slowly dawning on them that these things matter."
He went on: "But I think when you’re that young, you just want to have fun and enjoy it.
"I feel bad, I don’t want to give them the burden of that worry."
William also criticised space tourism during the chat, explaining that he thinks the greatest minds should be focusing on helping Earth first.
