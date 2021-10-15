Prince George upset and confused about litter on his school's road, says William

15 October 2021, 11:49

Prince George didn't understand why there was more litter on the streets after he helped his school with litter picking
Prince George didn't understand why there was more litter on the streets after he helped his school with litter picking. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince George was left 'confused and annoyed' when he saw the litter on the roads outside his school, the day after his class went litter picking in the same area.

Prince George, 8, is left "upset" by the amounts of litter on the roads outside his school.

This is according to his father, Prince William, who spoke openly about how environmental issues affect his eldest child.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, revealed that George is "acutely aware" of the resources his uses in his day-to-day life and knows to save water and turn lights off.

Kate Middleton's husband described one situation where George had been left "confused and annoyed" that there was litter on the streets outside his school.

Prince William spoke about how aware Prince George is to the environmental effects we have on the planet
Prince William spoke about how aware Prince George is to the environmental effects we have on the planet. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the BBC, William explained that George had been litter picking with his school, but was left upset the next day when he returned to find more litter on the roads.

He said: "So George, at school recently, has been doing litter picking.

"I didn’t realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit, sort of, annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time, and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again.

"And I think that, for him, he was trying to understand how and where it all came from.

"He couldn’t understand, he’s like, 'Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?'".

Prince George went litter picking with his school, but was upset to see it returned to a messy state the next day
Prince George went litter picking with his school, but was upset to see it returned to a messy state the next day. Picture: Getty

While he said his eldest son is aware of negative environmental affects, he added that he also didn't want to give his children "the burden of that worry".

Prince William said in the interview: "He is acutely aware, more so than the other two at the moment.

"Charlotte is still a little bit young. She’s still not quite sure. And actually Louis just enjoys playing outside the whole time. He lives outside.

"But I think it is slowly dawning on them that these things matter."

Prince William said George is much more aware of the environment at the moment than his younger siblings
Prince William said George is much more aware of the environment at the moment than his younger siblings. Picture: Getty

He went on: "But I think when you’re that young, you just want to have fun and enjoy it.

"I feel bad, I don’t want to give them the burden of that worry."

William also criticised space tourism during the chat, explaining that he thinks the greatest minds should be focusing on helping Earth first.

Read now:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Photographer finds venomous human-hand sized spider guarding babies under his bed

Photographer finds venomous human-hand sized spider guarding babies under his bed

Screeching U-turn over haulier rules 'not going to make a massive difference'

UK & World

Brexit: Lord Frost says a 'big gap' remains between UK and EU over Northern Ireland Protocol

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Halloween costumes: The Best pyjamas, t-shirts and jumpers of 2021

Halloween costumes: The Best pyjamas, t-shirts and jumpers of 2021

Lifestyle

Episode one of You season three is dedicated to Mark Blum

Who was Mark Blum? You dedication explained

TV & Movies

Squid Game dropped on Netflix last month

'I let my 10-year-old stepdaughter watch Squid Game and her mum is furious'

TV & Movies

Will there be a season four of You?

Will there be a season four of You on Netflix?

TV & Movies

A policeman has been fired after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes

Policeman sacked after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes at charity stand
You can now get paid to watch every episode of The Simpsons

You can get paid £5,000 to watch every episode of The Simpsons at home

TV & Movies

Christmas films will be played 24/7 on this TV channel

GREAT! Movies Christmas is playing Christmas films 24/7

TV & Movies

Check out these gift ideas suitable for babies aged from 0-12 months

Top Christmas toys and present ideas of 2021 for babies aged 0-12 months

Christmas

Christmas Markets are back for 2021 – and they're bigger than ever

Cities across the UK confirm Christmas Market 2021 dates and plans

Christmas

Christmas Eve boxes are only becoming more and more popular

What is a Christmas Eve box? Ideas and fillers for both children and adults

Christmas

We've rounded up some of the best beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 9 of the best to buy

Christmas

We've picked out some indulgent and great value beauty advent calendars for men and women

Beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 14 of the best to buy or pre-order now

Christmas

Stephen Webb is 50-years-old

How old is Stephen Webb on Gogglebox?

Gogglebox

You will see Love and Joe raise their baby

How many episodes of You season 3 are there?

TV & Movies

PCR tests will be replaced with lateral flow tests from October 24

Holidaymakers to enjoy cheaper trips as mandatory PCR tests are axed