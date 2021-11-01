Princess Charlotte set to inherit Princess Diana's most iconic heirloom

1 November 2021, 12:50

Princess Charlotte is said to be in line to inherit Diana's tiara from her wedding day
Princess Charlotte is said to be in line to inherit Diana's tiara from her wedding day. Picture: Getty/The Duchess of Cambridge
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte has reportedly been chosen to inherit Princess Diana's iconic wedding tiara, also known as the Spencer Tiara.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Princess Charlotte may only be six-years-old, but she's already the future owner of one of Princess Diana's most iconic heirlooms.

The daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Charlotte sits very high up in the Royal Family's line of succession, which comes with its perks.

According to reports, once Charlotte comes of age, she will have her "pick of the palace jewels" as well as the two items which once belonged to the late Princess Diana.

One of these is the Spencer Tiara, the very piece of jewellery Charlotte's grandmother wore on her wedding day to Prince Charles in 1981.

Princess Charlotte is Kate Middleton and Prince William's second born and only daughter
Princess Charlotte is Kate Middleton and Prince William's second born and only daughter. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

The tiara is currently safe in the possession of Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, who lives at the family's home in Althorp.

According to GoodToKnow, a source told the publication: “William is close with his uncle and has asked if his mother’s namesake tiara can be given to Charlotte someday.

“William is quite aware the earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter.”

Princess Diana's Spencer tiara is believed to be set aside for Princess Charlotte
Princess Diana's Spencer tiara is believed to be set aside for Princess Charlotte. Picture: Getty

The piece of jewellery is especially special to William and his mother's family as it is a Spencer family heirloom instead of one from the royal collection.

When Diana wed Charles, who opted for a tiara from her own family's collection, instead of one from the Royal Family's, something Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle also did decades later.

Princess Diana wore the diamond tiara when she wed Prince Charles in 1981
Princess Diana wore the diamond tiara when she wed Prince Charles in 1981. Picture: Getty

Before Diana wore the head piece to marry Charles, the piece of jewellery had already been in her family for almost a decade.

It was created out of the jewels from a wedding gift which was given to Diana's grandmother, Lady Cynthia Hamilton, in 1919 as well as a number of other jewels from the Spencer household.

Prior to her own wedding, Diana also wore the Spencer tiara to watch her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellows, get married in 1980 and 1978.

