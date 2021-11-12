The shampoo hack behind Kate Middleton's enviable glossy hair

Has the secret behind Kate Middleton's incredible locks finally out? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton's secret to shiny and healthy hair is believed to be a 2-in-1 shampoo.

Kate Middleton, 39, has arguably the most enviable head of hair in the world – and it's easy to see why.

Prince William's wife has experimented with different hair lengths and shades over the years, but one thing that has always remained a constant is the Duchess of Cambridge's healthy, bouncy and glossy locks.

And with millions of people across the world looking to achieve this perfection themselves, it has to be asked, what's the secret?

Well, you might be surprised to know that it could all be down to a simple 2-in-1 shampoo.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her healthy long locks. Picture: Getty

Now, when we think about a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner product, we're not imagining something that provides much nourishment, however, this specific product could change all that.

According to multiple reports, the Richard Ward Cleanse and Condition Duo is thought to be a go-to product for the Duchess.

Kate Middleton has experimented with different hair lengths and shades over the years. Picture: Getty

While Kate herself hasn't and can't confirm the hair and beauty products she uses, this product is a staple item in Richard Ward's London salon – where the Duchess gets her hair done.

In fact, Richard Ward is Kate's personal hair stylist, and has worked with the Duchess for years – including on her wedding day.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be surprised if the Cleanse and Condition Duo is a part of Kate's haircare routine.

And it looks like we're not the only ones who think so, as the product is constantly selling out.

The Cleanse and Condition Duo is thought to be behind Kate Middleton's impressive locks. Picture: Richard Ward

On the website, the Richard Ward product is described as a "botanical non-lather holistic shampoo" which "gently clarify and moisturises in one easy step".

And, yes, it "moisturises without the need for a conditioner", meaning more time saved.

Over the years, Ward has revealed some other nuggets of information around the tips he gives to his clients – including Kate?

Kate Middleton could also use supplements, something Richard Ward recommends to all his clients. Picture: Getty

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he explained that he encourages all his clients to use vitamin supplements.

He also recommends they go easy on heated styling tools in order to care for locks.

He told the publication: "I advise all my clients to take vitamin supplements and use styling equipment that creates minimal damage. Think of how you’d treat your favourite cashmere jumper, then treat your hair the same."

