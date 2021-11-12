The shampoo hack behind Kate Middleton's enviable glossy hair

12 November 2021, 11:45

Has the secret behind Kate Middleton's incredible locks finally out?
Has the secret behind Kate Middleton's incredible locks finally out? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton's secret to shiny and healthy hair is believed to be a 2-in-1 shampoo.

Kate Middleton, 39, has arguably the most enviable head of hair in the world – and it's easy to see why.

Prince William's wife has experimented with different hair lengths and shades over the years, but one thing that has always remained a constant is the Duchess of Cambridge's healthy, bouncy and glossy locks.

And with millions of people across the world looking to achieve this perfection themselves, it has to be asked, what's the secret?

Well, you might be surprised to know that it could all be down to a simple 2-in-1 shampoo.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her healthy long locks
The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her healthy long locks. Picture: Getty

Now, when we think about a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner product, we're not imagining something that provides much nourishment, however, this specific product could change all that.

According to multiple reports, the Richard Ward Cleanse and Condition Duo is thought to be a go-to product for the Duchess.

Kate Middleton has experimented with different hair lengths and shades over the years
Kate Middleton has experimented with different hair lengths and shades over the years. Picture: Getty

While Kate herself hasn't and can't confirm the hair and beauty products she uses, this product is a staple item in Richard Ward's London salon – where the Duchess gets her hair done.

In fact, Richard Ward is Kate's personal hair stylist, and has worked with the Duchess for years – including on her wedding day.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be surprised if the Cleanse and Condition Duo is a part of Kate's haircare routine.

And it looks like we're not the only ones who think so, as the product is constantly selling out.

The Cleanse and Condition Duo is thought to be behind Kate Middleton's impressive locks
The Cleanse and Condition Duo is thought to be behind Kate Middleton's impressive locks. Picture: Richard Ward

On the website, the Richard Ward product is described as a "botanical non-lather holistic shampoo" which "gently clarify and moisturises in one easy step".

And, yes, it "moisturises without the need for a conditioner", meaning more time saved.

Over the years, Ward has revealed some other nuggets of information around the tips he gives to his clients – including Kate?

Kate Middleton could also use supplements, something Richard Ward recommends to all his clients
Kate Middleton could also use supplements, something Richard Ward recommends to all his clients. Picture: Getty

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he explained that he encourages all his clients to use vitamin supplements.

He also recommends they go easy on heated styling tools in order to care for locks.

He told the publication: "I advise all my clients to take vitamin supplements and use styling equipment that creates minimal damage. Think of how you’d treat your favourite cashmere jumper, then treat your hair the same."

Read more Royal Family news:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jack Lis: Family of 10-year-old killed by dog in Caerphilly pay tribute to 'beautiful boy'

UK & World

Katie Price and fiance Carl Woods obtain Las Vegas marriage licence

UK & World

Labour shortages: Which jobs are seeing the biggest rise in demand?

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Will there be a white Christmas this year?

Will we have a white Christmas this year? Odds slashed as temperatures plummet

Lifestyle

Aldi's Christmas advert is hiding 'savage' dig at M&S over Cuthbert the Caterpillar

Aldi's Christmas advert is hiding 'savage' dig at M&S over Cuthbert the Caterpillar

Christmas

A man has been fined for breaking a dog walking rule

Dog owner fined £600 for failing to have his pet microchipped

Lifestyle

A school in Bristol has told pupils to wear extra warm clothing

Primary school tells children to wear extra layers to save money on heating

Lifestyle

Melissa and Bryce made it to the end of MAFS Australia

Married At First Sight Australia's Bryce and Melissa went through 'months of therapy' after show

TV & Movies

A pet dog has tested positive for Covid

Pet dog tests positive for Covid in first confirmed UK case

Lifestyle

Eamonn Holmes has reportedly quit This Morning

Eamonn Holmes 'quits This Morning' after 15 years

Celebrities

DJ Locksmith is a musician, loving father and fitness enthusiast

Who is DJ Locksmith, is he going on I'm A Celebrity 2021 and why is he a 'back up'?

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity 2020 winner

Who won I'm a Celebrity 2020 and which contestants were in the final?

TV & Movies

A woman has revealed her kids were banned from a party because they had purple hair

Mum furious as daughters are banned from birthday party because of their hair colour

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant is actually a 'back up' incase of drop outs

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant is actually a 'back up' in case of drop outs

TV & Movies

Chef Joseph has a special connection to This Morning's Holly Willoughby

Who is This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison Carey? And how does he know Holly Willoughby?
There is a poppy selling scam online

Scammers sell fake poppies online as Royal British Legion send out warning
Idris Elba has confirmed the film adaptation of Luther has started filming

Luther movie starts filming as Idris Elba shares behind-the-scenes photos

TV & Movies

Gemma Oaten is now in Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street's Gemma Oaten and what character did she play in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies