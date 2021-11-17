The Queen shares poignant message about 'slowing time' as she recovers from injury

17 November 2021, 11:00

The Queen said in her address: 'None of us can slow the passage of time'
The Queen said in her address: 'None of us can slow the passage of time'. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen's son, Prince Edward, spoke on behalf of the Monarch as she missed another royal engagement after spraining her back.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen, 95, shared a message about 'slowing the passage of time' this week as she remained at Windsor Castle following a back sprain.

Her Majesty was forced to miss the opening session of the 11th General Synod of the Church of England on Wednesday, an occasion she has never missed in its 51-year-history.

Her son, Prince Edward, attended in her place, and read the Monarch's address aloud for the bishops and clergy at Church House.

The Earl of Wessex said that the Queen "deeply regretted" not being able to attend herself.

Her Majesty was forced to remain at Windsor Castle after spraining her back
Her Majesty was forced to remain at Windsor Castle after spraining her back. Picture: Getty

The Queen's address read: "It is hard to believe that it is over 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod."

She went on to say that "none of us can slow the passage of time", an especially poignant line as her wedding anniversary approaches.

The Earl of Wessex attended the opening session of the 11th General Synod of the Church of England in the Queen's place
The Earl of Wessex attended the opening session of the 11th General Synod of the Church of England in the Queen's place. Picture: Alamy

"None of us can slow the passage of time", the Queen had written: "And while we often focus on all that has changed in the intervening years, much remains unchanged, including the Gospel of Christ and his teachings."

On November 20, the Queen will mark her first wedding anniversary without her beloved husband Prince Phillip following his death at the age of 99-years-old in April this year.

The couple wed in 1947, and would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary this month.

The Queen has recently cancelled many engagements due to her health
The Queen has recently cancelled many engagements due to her health. Picture: Getty

The Queen is currently resting at Windsor Castle after spraining her back.

The injury was the reason the Queen was forced to miss the Remembrance Sunday Service on November 14, an event which means a lot to the Monarch.

The sprain comes just weeks after Her Majesty missed a number of other events due to advice from her doctors.

In October, the Queen cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland as well as her plans to attend the COP26 summit in Scotland.

She also stayed overnight in a London hospital around the same time, for "preliminary investigations" before returning to Windsor Castle the following day.

Read more Royal Family news:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nine Insulate Britain activists jailed for breaching injunction to prevent road blockades

UK & World

Early Revolut investor Balderton plots stake sale after value hits $33bn

UK & World

Liverpool bomber began making 'relevant purchases' for attack in April

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Danny Miller has quit Emmerdale after 13 years

Danny Miller quits Emmerdale after 13 years ahead of I'm A Celebrity stint

TV & Movies

The first Harry Potter film was released in 2001

Who will feature in the Harry Potter reunion?

TV & Movies

Grease productions have been cancelled in Australia

Schools cancel Grease production after students complain it's 'offensive'

TV & Movies

A dog owner has issued a warning after spotting the sticker (left: stock image)

Dog owners warned after mystery stickers found outside homes

Lifestyle

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Celebrities

There was a lot of drama after the Married at First Sight Australia reunion

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: All the drama that happened after the show

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared a string of photos of baby Rose smiling

Stacey Solomon emotional as she captures baby Rose smiling for the first time

Celebrities

The original cast of Harry Potter is reuniting

Harry Potter stars set to reunite for new TV special to mark 20th anniversary

TV & Movies

Give the gift of relaxation, perfect skin and luxury this Christmas with these bath gift sets

Best bath gift sets of Christmas 2021

Shopping

Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

How to stay warm this winter without putting the heating on: Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

Shopping

Get Christmas sorted with these gift ideas

Christmas gift ideas for Mum: The best beauty, fashion, tech and homeware presents

Christmas

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

The MAFS reunion aired in Oz earlier this year

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Everything that happened in the explosive reunion

TV & Movies

As Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone marks 20 years since it was first released into theatres, we're testing how well you know the first film instalment

The ultimate Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone quiz

Lifestyle

A hairdresser has revealed you should condition your hair first

Hairdresser reveals why you should always put conditioner on before shampoo

Lifestyle