Prince Charles gives public an update on the Queen's health

The Queen has been taking some time away from royal duties as per her doctor's advice. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales reassured the public today that the Queen is 'all right' despite her hospital stay.

Prince Charles, 72, updated the public on the Queen's health today as he attended a royal engagement in South London.

The Prince of Wales was in Brixton for an event for the Prince's Trust this afternoon, where he met many well-wishers, including a man enquiring about the Queen's health.

This comes after it was revealed the Queen, 95, had spent a night in hospital after cancelling a number of royal engagements.

Her Majesty is now back at Windsor Castle after a short visit to Sandringham where she is believed to have been resting and carrying out 'light work'.

Prince Charles appeared in high spirits as he visited Brixton. Picture: Getty

During his visit today, Charles was asked: "How is your mother?", by the concerned member of the public.

Charles simple answered: "She's all right, thank you".

While Charles did not disclose anything more, we're sure the public will be happy to hear the Monarch is doing well.

The Queen recently spent a night in hospital for 'preliminary investigations'. Picture: Getty

The Queen has not been attending royal engagements recently due to her health, however, she is expected to attend Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph this weekend.

While nothing has been confirmed, Buckingham Palace have said that Her Royal Highness has "firm intentions" to attend the important service.

According to The Sun, however, the Queen will miss the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton and Prince William are all expected to attend both the festival and the Remembrance Sunday service.

Prince Charles reassured the public the Queen was 'all right'. Picture: Getty

Concerns first started to arise for the Queen on October 20, when she cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland last minute due to her doctor's advice.

The next day, the Monarch spent the evening in a London hospital for "preliminary investigations" before returning to Windsor Castle the following day.

The Queen was also unable to attend the COP26 summit in Scotland following her hospital stay, and instead returned to 'light work' from Windsor.

Read more Royal Family news: