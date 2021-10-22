Queen spends night in hospital for the first time in eight years after cancelling engagements

By Heart reporter

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen spent the night in hospital after cancelling a trip to Northern Ireland.

The Queen is back in Windsor after spending the night in hospital.

The 95-year-old monarch cancelled a visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday before being taken to a private hospital in London for ‘preliminary investigations’.

She is said to have travelled by car to the King Edward VII's Hospital in Marylebone, which is about 19 miles (32km) from Windsor.

It is not understood to be related to coronavirus.

The Queen had to cancel her engagements this week. Picture: Getty Images

In a statement on Thursday night, Buckingham Palace said: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

According to reports, the stay was for practical reasons and she was back at her desk doing ‘light’ work by Thursday afternoon.

This is the first time the Queen has had to stay in hospital for eight years, after she suffered symptoms of gastroenteritis back in 2013.

The King Edward VII's is a private hospital regularly used by senior royals, with the late Duke of Edinburgh receiving treatment there earlier this year.

The Queen was taken to King Edward VII's Hospital. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the Queen has cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland on her doctor's advice.

Her Majesty was expected to on Wednesday, where she would be undergoing royal engagements.

However, after advice from her doctor's to rest, the Queen cancelled her plans and was said to be 'disappointed'.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

The Queen is reportedly back at her desk. Picture: Alamy

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

The monarch is currently residing at Windsor Castle where she has been living for the last 18 months due to the Covid pandemic.

When she moved, she is said to have reduced her household of about 20 staff.