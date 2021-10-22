Queen spends night in hospital for the first time in eight years after cancelling engagements

22 October 2021, 07:56 | Updated: 22 October 2021, 07:59

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen spent the night in hospital after cancelling a trip to Northern Ireland.

The Queen is back in Windsor after spending the night in hospital. 

The 95-year-old monarch cancelled a visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday before being taken to a private hospital in London for ‘preliminary investigations’. 

She is said to have travelled by car to the King Edward VII's Hospital in Marylebone, which is about 19 miles (32km) from Windsor. 

It is not understood to be related to coronavirus.

The Queen had to cancel her engagements this week
The Queen had to cancel her engagements this week. Picture: Getty Images

In a statement on Thursday night, Buckingham Palace said: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

According to reports, the stay was for practical reasons and she was back at her desk doing ‘light’ work by Thursday afternoon. 

This is the first time the Queen has had to stay in hospital for eight years, after she suffered symptoms of gastroenteritis back in 2013.

The King Edward VII's is a private hospital regularly used by senior royals, with the late Duke of Edinburgh receiving treatment there earlier this year.

The Queen was taken to King Edward VII's Hospital
The Queen was taken to King Edward VII's Hospital. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the Queen has cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland on her doctor's advice.

Her Majesty was expected to on Wednesday, where she would be undergoing royal engagements.

However, after advice from her doctor's to rest, the Queen cancelled her plans and was said to be 'disappointed'.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

The Queen is reportedly back at her desk
The Queen is reportedly back at her desk. Picture: Alamy

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

The monarch is currently residing at Windsor Castle where she has been living for the last 18 months due to the Covid pandemic.

When she moved, she is said to have reduced her household of about 20 staff.

Latest News

See more Latest News

MPs to be offered security guards for constituency surgeries following murder of Sir David Amess

UK & World

Anti-obesity pilot scheme to reward healthy living with vouchers to be launched in England

UK & World

What safety measures are in place on US film sets and what other deaths have there been?

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Linda Robson swore on Loose Women yesterday

Linda Robson forced to apologise after swearing live on Loose Women

TV & Movies

A dad has chosen the perfect baby name by sticking to 12 rules

Dad-to-be chooses perfect baby name by following 12 strict rules

Lifestyle

Coleen Nolan has spoken out about Ruth Langsford

Coleen Nolan says it was 'horrendous' when Ruth Langsford was replaced on This Morning

TV & Movies

Adam Munroe is played by Charlie Wernham

EastEnders fans recognise new character Aaron Monroe

TV & Movies

Who plays Cary Conrad in You?

Who plays Cary Conrad in You season 3 and what else has he been in?

TV & Movies

Joe Swash praises Stacey Solomon in adorable new video of Rex and Rose

Joe Swash praises Stacey Solomon in adorable new video of Rex and Rose

Celebrities

Booka Nile and Brett Helling are no longer together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Booka Nile and Brett Helling?

TV & Movies

Liam Cooper was matched with Georgia on Married at First Sight Australia

Liam Cooper is now in a relationship with another Married at First Sight Australia star

TV & Movies

Tesco have opened their first checkout-free supermarket in London

Tesco opens its first checkout-free supermarket in the UK

Lifestyle

A mum of four has been left furious by her neighbour's garden 'shed'

Mum furious after neighbour puts 19ft shipping container in garden

Lifestyle

The Public Investment Fund in Saudi Arabia is creating a new theme park

See inside epic new theme park on an oil rig with rollercoasters and submarines

Lifestyle

Careys Manor & SenSpa is the break we all need from reality

Careys Manor & SenSpa: The post-lockdown getaway we all need

Travel

Emmerdale fans think Andrea will survive 'death week'

Emmerdale fans convinced they’ve worked out how Andrea Tate survives 'death week'

TV & Movies

Coleen and Janet clashes on yesterday's Loose Women

Coleen Nolan in Loose Women clash after saying she's 'over' Covid

Celebrities

Shop security guard scolded by boss for refusing to arrive early for new job

Shop security guard scolded by new boss for refusing to arrive early to shift

Lifestyle