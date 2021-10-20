The Queen rejects 'Oldie of the Year' award because 'you are as old as your feel'

20 October 2021, 15:20

The Queen told The Oldie that she didn't think she 'met the criteria' for the award
The Queen told The Oldie that she didn't think she 'met the criteria' for the award. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen said she 'does not believe she meets relevant criteria' to accept the award of 'Oldie of the Year'.

The Queen, 95, has turned down the award for 'Oldie of the Year', and given the best reason for her decision.

Her Majesty was contacted by the team at The Oldie, a monthly British magazine for older people, to ask if she would accept the award for 'Oldie of the Year' of 2021.

While a great honour to many, the award was not something the Queen was ready to accept, and she explained why in a letter sent back to the team at The Oldie.

In the letter, written by Assistant Private Secretary to The Queen Tom Laing-Maker, it is explained that the Monarch doesn't believe "she meets the relevant criteria".

The letter reads: "Thank you for your letter on 30th July, addressed to Sir Edward Young, asking if The Queen would accept The Oldie of the Year award.

"Her Majesty believes you are as old as your feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient."

Her Majesty said she believes 'you are as old as you feel'
Her Majesty said she believes 'you are as old as you feel'. Picture: Getty

The letter was signed off with: "This message comes to you with Her Majesty's warmest best wishes."

The Queen told the publication she hopes they find another worthy winner
The Queen told the publication she hopes they find another worthy winner. Picture: Getty

People have been left delighted at the Queen's class and humour around the subject.

One person commented on Twitter: "Queen Elizabeth is forever positive and sets a great example. Thank you!"

Another posted: "Quite right too! Her frame of mind is what keeps her young at heart."

