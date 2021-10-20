The Queen, 95, cancels trip on doctor's advice
20 October 2021, 11:44
Listen to this article
The Queen will not be visiting Northern Ireland this week after she was advised against it by medical professionals.
The Queen, 95, has cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland on her doctor's advice.
Her Majesty was expected to travel today, where she would be undergoing royal engagements both today and tomorrow.
However, off the back of advice from her doctor's to rest, the Queen has cancelled her plans.
The Monarch is said to be "disappointed" the trip has been cancelled, but remains in "good spirits".
- Diana's wedding dress designer reveals how she fooled the press into thinking it was pink
- This previously unseen clip of Diana telling Harry off is hilarious
- First look at Princess Diana with Harry and William on the set of The Crown
Breaking— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 20, 2021
The Queen has cancelled plans to travel to Northern Ireland today on her doctor’s advice and is resting. It’s not covid related. At the age of 95, it’s sensible rather than serious. pic.twitter.com/5LucOZ3PGR
A statement from Buckingham Palace released today read: "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.
"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.
"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."
Royal correspondent Rebecca English reported that the Queen's reasons for cancelling the trip are not Covid-19 related.
She added: "At the age of 95, it's sensible rather than serious".
Read more:
- The Queen pictured using walking stick for first time in 17 years
- The Queen speaks publicly about Prince Philip for the first time since his death
- Kate Middleton and Prince William have a secret third home