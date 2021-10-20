Breaking News

The Queen, 95, cancels trip on doctor's advice

20 October 2021, 11:44

The Queen has cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen will not be visiting Northern Ireland this week after she was advised against it by medical professionals.

The Monarch is said to be "disappointed" the trip has been cancelled, but remains in "good spirits".

A statement from Buckingham Palace released today read: "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

Royal correspondent Rebecca English reported that the Queen's reasons for cancelling the trip are not Covid-19 related.

She added: "At the age of 95, it's sensible rather than serious".

