The Queen scolds pony for eating her flowers in hilarious resurfaced video

By Alice Dear

The Queen had the best reaction when she caught a cheeky Shetland pony nibbling on her bouquet of flowers.

The Queen, 95, has provided us with countless hilarious moments, but this resurfaced clip has to be our favourite.

The moment was originally captured in 2017, but has recently been making the rounds on social media as people relive the incredible moment.

And if it's taught us anything – other that we could not love Her Majesty more – is that the Queen does not put up with mischief.

In the footage, the Queen is attending Stirling Castle when a three-year-old Shetland pony decides to go for a nibble of her flower bouquet.

The mischievous pony tried to snack on the Queen's flowers, but she was having none of it. Picture: Alamy

The Queen approaches the pony to pet it, but when she realises what the animal, called Cruachan IV, was up to, was quick to scold him.

The Monarch can be seen pulling the flowers away from the pony, before putting them behind her back and giving him a pat on the head.

She can be heard sating: "Get away!", before remarking: "They always eat the flowers!"

The Queen ended up hiding the flowers behind her back. Picture: ITN / Getty Images

Of course, the Queen is still a huge horse lover, and we're sure it didn't take too long for Cruachan IV to be forgiven.

The pony is a star in its own right, as the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The pony is the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. Picture: ITN / Getty Images

Back in July 2017, the Queen was visiting Stirling Castle alongside her late husband Prince Philip to mark her 70th anniversary as Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

Four years on and fans of the Royal Family and the Queen are still loving the moment, with one commenting: "That is precious, and I bet HMTQ would have really loved to spend more time with the gorgeous flower-eating Cruachan IV!!!"

