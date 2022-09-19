Queen’s funeral: What does the note say on the Queen’s coffin?

What is the card on the Queen's coffin and who is it from?

The whole world is watching Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral today, with mourners travelling from all over the country to pay their final respects.

As the procession began, the Queen’s coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey with senior members of the royal family walking behind it.

As well as the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers, there was a handwritten note on the coffin.

There is a note on the Queen's coffin. Picture: Getty Images

What does the note say on the Queen’s coffin?

The note on top of the Queen's coffin is from King Charles to his late mother.

It reads: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

When Prince Philip died back in April 2021, the Queen left a handwritten, final note for her late husband on top of his coffin.

It was signed ‘Lilibet’ which was a childhood nickname that Philip was the last person to still use with her.

At the time, the Palace declined to comment on the note or its contents, simply saying that it was ‘private’.

King Charles reportedly left the Queen a note. Picture: Getty Images

As for the flowers on Her Majesty’s coffin, tt has been revealed that the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

Within the wreath is Rosemary, which symbolises remembrance, as well as myrtle, which is the ancient symbol of a happy marriage.

The particular myrtle included in the wreath placed upon the Queen's coffin was cut from a plant which was grown from a sprig taken from Her Majesty's wedding bouquet in 1947.

Also included in the wreath are scented pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious.