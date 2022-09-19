What is the Imperial State Crown that sits on the Queen's coffin?

What is the Queen's crown and how much is it worth?

Tens of thousands are tuning in to watch the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey today.

And sat on the Queen’s Royal Standard-draped coffin on a velvet cushion, is the priceless Imperial State Crown.

The crown will stay on top of the coffin until after the monarch’s funeral on Monday.

But what is the crown and how much is it worth? Here’s what we know…

The Imperial State Crown. Picture: Getty Images

What is the Imperial State Crown?

The Imperial State Crown is one of the crown jewels of the UK and has existed since the 15th century.

It symbolises the sovereignty of the monarch and according to the Royal Collection Trust, the Imperial State Crown was made after English monarchs requested a crown closed by arches, to demonstrate that England was not subject to any other earthly power but their own.

When the Queen took the throne, it was adjusted for her head and made smaller.

It's worn on state occasions including State Opening of Parliament and kept in the Tower of London between state events.

It has 2,901 precious stones including 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.

The Black Prince's Ruby which is set in the cross pattée above the Cullinan II.

Imperial State Crown. Picture: Getty Images

The Cullinan II is the jewel seen at the front of the Imperial State Crown, while there is also a St Edward’s Sapphire and Stuart Sapphire.

How much is the Queen’s crown worth?

The actual value of the Imperial State Crown isn’t known as its historic value is said to be ‘priceless’.

Some experts have estimated its monetary value could be between £3billion and £5 billion.

Besides the Imperial State Crown lies the orb and sceptre with the gold orb being made for Charles II’s coronation in 1661.

It’s mounted with nine emeralds, 18 rubies, nine sapphires, 365 diamonds, 375 pearls, one amethyst and one glass stone.

It’s been used in the coronation of a British monarch since Charles II, while the Sovereign’s Sceptre With Cross represents the temporal power of the King or Queen, and is associated with good governance.