Prince George and Princess Charlotte's new surname revealed for the first time at Queen’s funeral

20 September 2022, 11:22 | Updated: 20 September 2022, 15:10

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children now have new names after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new surname being used by Prince George and Princess Charlotte was revealed for the first time at the Queen's funeral.

Following the sad death of Her Majesty, King Charles III's made Prince William and Kate Middleton the Prince and Princess of Wales.

This means their children will also now be known as Wales instead of Cambridge, with these names written on the official order of service at the funeral.

George and Charlotte are now Wales'
George and Charlotte are now Wales'. Picture: Getty Images

Royal expert Angela Mollard has recently spoken about how the children will now have to get used to using their new names.

"This must have been an enormous few days for Catherine,” she said on Australia's Sunrise.

"She's taken on a new role herself, but she's also got to teach her very young children. aged nine, seven and four, that their surnames have changed.

“They are no longer George, Charlotte and Louis Cambridge, they are now George, Charlotte and Louis Wales.

Charlotte and George have new surnames
Charlotte and George have new surnames. Picture: Alamy

"Any parent will recognise that when you've taught a young child how to spell their name, that's the name they're knowing to among their classmates."

This comes as George and Charlotte started at a new school called Lambrock after relocating from their old home in Kensington to Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, their little brother Louis, four, didn’t join George and Charlotte at the funeral at Westminster Abbey due to his age.

The brother and sister were praised for their good behaviour as they said goodbye to their grandmother, who they affectionately called "Gan Gan".

After the service, royal fans noticed the sweet moment Charlotte appeared to say to George "you need to bow" as the coffin was driven past.

George then nodded to his sister as they continued to watch the poignant moment.

After the video was shared on social media, one person wrote: "How beautiful are these kids. So proud of them.”

"They did so well bless them," another said, while a third added: “She’s so adorable.”

