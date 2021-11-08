Everything the Queen eats on Christmas Day, according to former palace chef

The Queen is said to have a very simple and British palette. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family's Christmas Day menu is a lot more simplistic than you may imagine.

The Queen, 95, reportedly travelled to Sandringham Castle recently in order to plan for Christmas 2021.

This comes a year after Her Majesty and the late Prince Philip were forced to call the royal tradition off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now able to see family and friends, it is no wonder the Monarch is excited to plan the festivities around the holiday.

One thing that we're sure the Queen is planning is the Christmas Day menu, and – thanks to a former chef for the Royal Family – we've got a glimpse into exactly what that entails.

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family attend church in Sandringham before returning to Sandringham Estate for festivities – including Christmas dinner. Picture: Getty

The Royal Family put on a very simplistic Christmas Day menu, says former royal chef Darren McGrady.

McGrady spent 15 years cooking for the Royal Family, and has previously served the Queen, the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

The chef revealed to My London that while many people would imagine an elaborate serving of expensive dishes on the table at the Royal Family's Christmas dinner, they actually keep it very basic.

Here's what you'd expect to find on the dinner table on 25th December:

3 x traditional turkeys (Plus enough for the staff)

Mashed and roast potatoes

Chestnut or sage and onion stuffing

Cranberry sauce

Bread sauce

Brussel sprouts

Carrots

Roasted parsnips

Traditional Christmas pudding

We know what you're thinking – where are the pigs in blankets?

The Queen's former chef has revealed that the Royals keep their Christmas meal very simple. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the publication, McGrady explained: "It was the same meal every year.

"They're actually boring when it comes to festivities. They didn't do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys.

“We did three turkeys for the Queen and her family in the royal dining room, one for the children's nursery and then more for the 100 or so staff, so everyone had a Christmas lunch."

It is unknown at the moment how many members of the Royal Family will join the Queen for Christmas Day at Sandringham. Picture: Getty

He continued: "The turkey is served with mashed and roast potatoes, chestnut or sage and onion stuffing, cranberry sauce and bread sauce. Vegetables include brussels sprouts, carrots and roast parsnips.”

For pudding, the Queen and her family would sit down to a homemade Christmas pudding, which would be bought into the dining room flaming already.

According to McGrady, Christmas Day is also a time where the Queen enjoys a small tipple.

Before dinner, Her Majesty is said to have a classic gin and dubonnet cocktail.

She will then move on to a glass of the sweet and aromatic German white wine gewürztraminer while she eats her dinner.

