The Queen pulls out of Remembrance Sunday Service at the last minute

The Queen has been forced to miss the event after spraining her back. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen was forced to miss the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph today after spraining her back.

The Queen, 95, was unable to join other members of the Royal Family today at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Sunday Service.

Her Majesty, who confirmed earlier this week she would be in attendance following time off for her health, said she was "disappointed" to miss the service.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that Prince Charles will lay a wreath on behalf of the Queen at the service today.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, The Prince of Wales, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne were all in attendance as planned.

The Queen is said to be 'disappointed' to not be attending the Remembrance Sunday Service. Picture: Getty

The statement from the Palace reads: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be ablate attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

"As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty's behalf by The Prince of Wales."

The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex were all in attendance. Picture: Alamy

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, Palace sources have said the Queen's injury is unrelated to recent doctors advice to rest.

He added that she will continue to carry out "light official duties" next week.

Kate Middleton stood on the balcony to watch the service. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the Queen was forced to cancel planned trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland for the COP26 summit last month following doctor's advice.

Her Majesty spent a night in hospital on October 21, but is said to have returned to Windsor Castle the next day.

Today's Remembrance Sunday Service was going to be the first outing for the Queen since she cancelled a number of engagements last month.

Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen. Picture: Getty

Last night, members of the Royal Family attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, an event which the Queen missed.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were in attendance, with the Duchess of Cambridge looking chic in a black ensemble, accessorised with items of jewellery from Princess Diana's collection.