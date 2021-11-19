Princess Charlotte copies the Queen's wave in adorable unearthed video

19 November 2021, 18:10

Princess Charlotte learnt how to wave the public by watching her great-grandmother
Princess Charlotte learnt how to wave the public by watching her great-grandmother. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte wanted to be just like her great-grandmother, and Kate Middleton's reaction will warm your heart.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Princess Charlotte, six, can be seen copying the Queen's wave in an old clip which has recently resurfaced.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter, like her siblings and cousins, have a special bond with their great-grandmother, and it looks like she wants to be just like her.

The video is taken from Tropping the Colour in 2018 when members of the Royal Family took to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the display.

During the occasion, little Charlotte – who was three-years-old at the time, can be seen standing in front of her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, as she claps for the planes.

Princess Charlotte can be seen looking over at the Queen before deciding to copy her wave
Princess Charlotte can be seen looking over at the Queen before deciding to copy her wave. Picture: Getty

Prince George's little sister can then be seen looking over at the Queen and seeing the Monarch regally waving to the crowds.

The Princess then stops her clapping and instead decides to start waving, just like Her Majesty.

Watch the moment here:

One of the sweetest moments, however, is the Duchess of Cambridge's reaction as she realises what Charlotte has done.

Kate can be seen watching her daughter's actions, and lets out a little laugh when she realises what just happened before turning to William to tell him about the heartwarming moment she just witnessed.

Is this the moment Kate Middleton told the Queen what she spotted?
Is this the moment Kate Middleton told the Queen what she spotted? Picture: Getty

The moment delighted fans when it first happened in 2018, just like it has now the clip has been unearthed.

One person wrote on Twitter: "I love this little video of Princess Charlotte coping The Queen’s wave, so cute."

Another commented: "My favourite is when Charlotte looks to the Queen and she give a wave. She is so cute."

Obviously, we totally agree.

