Meghan Markle Ellen interview: Six revelations from the Duchess of Sussex on The Ellen Show

19 November 2021, 15:58 | Updated: 19 November 2021, 16:01

Meghan Markle sat down with Ellen in her first TV interview since Oprah
Meghan Markle sat down with Ellen in her first TV interview since Oprah. Picture: The Ellen Show/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle opened up about her children Lilibet and Archie, her new life in LA with Prince Harry and the time they dressed up in disguise before their relationship was revealed to the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meghan Markle, 40, appeared on The Ellen Show earlier this week, her first TV interview since she and husband Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex looked happy and relaxed as she spoke to Ellen about everything from family life, to her life before becoming royal and even what she dressed her children – Archie, 2, and Lilibet, five months – in for Halloween.

She even took part in a hilarious prank with the help of her good pal Ellen, which made for incredible viewing.

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a white blouse and black trousers
The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a white blouse and black trousers. Picture: The Ellen Show

If you missed the interview (firstly, where have you been?) we've put together the best things we learnt from Meghan's latest TV appearance.

Lilibet has started teething

Meghan revealed during the chat that her youngest, Lilibet, had started teething and that it was causing a lack of sleep for the family.

She told Ellen she was looking for "anything to relieve" her daughter's pain, to which Ellen jokingly suggested tequila.

Meghan and Harry dressed Archie and Lilibet for Halloween

We might not have seen pictures of Archie and Lilibet in their Halloween costumes, but the description Meghan gave us told us that it was probably super cute.

The Sussex family stayed at home on October 31, but that didn't stop Harry and Meghan dressing Lilbet up as a skunk – like Flower from Bambi apparently – for the holiday, while Archie was a dinosaur.

However, Meghan revealed that her son was not too keen on the costume, telling Ellen: "We wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes...not even five minutes.”

Meghan Markle shared a new picture of Archie, showing him feeding their chickens
Meghan Markle shared a new picture of Archie, showing him feeding their chickens. Picture: The Ellen Show/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Archie loves to feed their chickens

Meghan shared a new picture of Archie with the world while on the chat-show, which showed young Archie feeding chickens in the garden in their LA home.

In the picture, Archie can be seen wearing jeans, a jumper and the cutest Peppa Pig wellies.

Meghan and Harry went to a Halloween party in disguise

Meghan also spoke a little bit about her relationship with Harry, revealing that before their relationship was announced to the world, they went on one last night out – in disguise.

She explained that they "snuck out in Halloween costumes" in Toronto.

The Duchess said: "It was post-apocalypse theme so we had all this very bizarre costuming on and we were able to have one final fun night out."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank joined Meghan and Harry in Toronto before their relationship become public
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank joined Meghan and Harry in Toronto before their relationship become public. Picture: Getty

Harry and Meghan used to hang out with Eugenie and Jack

Speaking of that Halloween party, guess who was there with them? Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

While telling the story, Meghan referred to the couple as "their friends" as well as "Harry's cousin and husband".

Prince Harry is loving LA

Reflecting on her move to LA with Harry, Meghan said that her husband "loves" living in California.

She told the talk-show host: "We moved here during lockdown and exactly as things were shut down, so we have had a lot of time to spend at home and creating our home but I think it is just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great. But we are just happy.”

Meghan Markle said Prince Harry is enjoying living in California
Meghan Markle said Prince Harry is enjoying living in California. Picture: The Ellen Show

