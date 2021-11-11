Meghan Markle stuns on red carpet in New York as she praises Prince Harry

11 November 2021, 08:18 | Updated: 11 November 2021, 08:53

Meghan Markle looked incredible on the red carpet
Meghan Markle looked incredible on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Meghan Markle wore a long red dress as she arrived for an event to honour military veterans in New York.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked more glamorous than ever at an event in the US this week.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in a long red dress as she walked hand in hand with her husband at the Salute to Freedom Gala.

The gown was designed by Carolina Herrera, while she paired it with red shoes and had her hair in a high bun.

Meghan Markle wore a red dress at the Salute to Freedom Gala
Meghan Markle wore a red dress at the Salute to Freedom Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Held at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, the night is held to tribute those in the military who have shown ‘extraordinary leadership’ while defending their country.

Harry, 37, also looked dashing in a dinner jacket, bow tie and a line of four military medals on his jacket.

The Duke of Sussex served in the military for ten years including two tours of Afghanistan.

Since then, he has been working with veterans and also founded the Invictus Games, which is a special sporting event held for wounded ex-servicemen.

According to The Mirror, a reporter on the red carpet asked Meghan if she was proud of her husband, to which she replied: "I'm always proud of him."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke to reporters
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke to reporters. Picture: Alamy

Harry opened up about his move to America during a speech after leaving the UK two years ago.

He said: “It’s wonderful to be back on USS Intrepid a decade after my last visit – and a lot has changed since then.

"Just last week, I went for a ride on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile – how’s that for living the American dream.

"I’ve lived in the US for close to two years now. I have to say, witnessing your support for all those that put themselves in harm’s way in defence of our freedoms and liberties – it’s remarkable and hugely respected.

“It reminds me of the deep reverence us Brits have for our military as well. The armed forces communities in both our countries share a special bond, and I’m grateful to have served in support of our joint allyship for many years.”

