Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's Cartier watch on cover of Time magazine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed for their first magazine shoot together. Picture: TIME/Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle could be seen wearing the gold Cartier Tank Française watch on the cover of Time magazine, a royal heirloom which used to belong to Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, on the cover of Time magazine this week as they marked their first joint photoshoot for a publication.

In the cover picture, the Duchess of Sussex looks radiant in a white ensemble which she accessorised with a number of very special pieces of jewellery.

Among these is the gold Cartier Tank Française watch which once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Diana was very fond of the piece of jewellery and was often seen wearing in the 1990s before her tragic death, although it is unknown who gifted the piece to her.

Meghan Markle is wearing Princess Diana's Cartier watch on her wrist for the cover shot. Picture: TIME

Following her death, Diana's two sons – Prince Harry and Prince William – were given the chance to choose which belongings of their mothers they wanted to keep.

William choose the gold Cartier Tank Française watch, while Harry opted for the sapphire engagement ring the Princess of Wales chose when she became engaged to Prince Charles.

However, the brothers are believed to have done a swap later in their lives, with Harry giving up the engagement ring so William could give it to his future bride Kate Middleton.

Princess Diana wore the Cartier watch a lot in the 1990s prior to her tragic death. Picture: Getty

In 2017, Diana's former butler Paul Burrell said: “Harry gave up his precious treasure.

"His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That’s selfless, kind, and exactly who Diana was.”

This explains how Harry ended up with the watch, and subsequently his wife Meghan Markle.

Meghan and Harry changed into matching green ensembles for another shot. Picture: TIME

For the photoshoot, Meghan also wore her Cartier Love Bracelet, a Jennifer Meyer gold Tennis Bracelet, her beautiful engagement ring as well as a diamond pinky ring.

As well as the iconic watch, the other pieces of jewellery also hold special meanings to the Duchess of Sussex, including the 'Pinky Promise' rings, designed by New York brand Shiffon, which represent "one woman supporting another through a pinky promise".

The Cartier Love Bracelet obviously symbolises romance, but holds a special meaning as Meghan chose to wear it as she posed alongside her husband.