Meghan Markle engagement ring: Everything you need to know including why it was really changed

Everything you need to know about Meghan Markle's iconic engagement ring. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Duchess of Sussex has one of the most famous diamond engagement rings in the world, so why did Meghan change it? How much did it cost? And how is it a nod to Princess Diana? Here’s all the details.

Meghan Markle’s left hand become extra famous when she got engaged to Prince Harry in the summer of 2019 - boasting a gorgeous three-diamond engagement ring.

Designed by Harry himself, the ring features a central diamond, sourced from the couple’s special place Botswana, and is surrounded by two smaller diamonds.

As one of the most recognisable diamond engagement rings in the world, Meghan Markle shocked everyone when she decided to have it redesigned when pregnant with their first child, Archie.

So why did Meghan, the former Suits actress, change her engagement ring? How much did the three-diamond piece band cost?

Meghan Markle was proposed to by Prince Harry with a beautiful engagement ring on a Welsh gold band. Picture: Getty

Here’s everything you need to know about the Duchess of Sussex’s beautiful ring including how Princess Diana is featured:

Why did Meghan Markle redesign her engagement ring?

Originally set on a gold band, the piece has since been redesigned to feature on a simple and classic diamond eternity band, changed just before son Archie was born and the pair’s first wedding anniversary.

Many believe Meghan wanted the ring changed to suit her more classic style, but an extract from new royal biography, Finding Freedom, actually suggests Prince Harry himself changed it.

It’s believed he wanted it to match the eternity band he had bought wife Meghan for as a first wedding anniversary present.

Prince Harry redesigned Meghan Markle’s engagement ring to be set on a diamond band. Picture: Getty

How much did Meghan Markle’s engagement ring cost? And how many carats is it?

Believed to be around 5 carats in total, it’s no surprise Meghan’s engagement ring was a huge cost.

Obviously there is no exact amount given, but it’s been estimated to have a price tag of around £135,000.

The Duchess of Sussex’s engagement ring is rumoured to have cost £135,000. Picture: Getty

How Meghan Markle’s ring is a nod to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton may have got the Princess of Wales’ sapphire ring but Meghan Markle got two diamonds from her personal jewellery collection added to her ring.

At the time of the engagement, Prince Harry explained the sentiment towards his late mother.

He said: “The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s Meghan’s favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection, to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

