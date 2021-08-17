The most iconic celebrity wedding dresses of all time

By Alice Dear

Take a look back with us at some of the most incredible wedding gowns worn by celebrities including Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Diana.

Throughout the years, we have been treated to seeing some of our favourite stars walk down the aisle in the most incredible gowns created by the most talented designers across the world.

And while there are countless celebrities with countless weddings and countless gowns, there are some that really stand out and remain a highlight in bridal couture, no matter the era.

Whether it is Princess Diana's 80s tulle gown, Audrey Hepburn's simply pink mini dress or Amal Clooney's Stella McCartney jumpsuit, these are the bridal dresses we can't stop thinking about.

Kate Middleton walks out of Westminster Abbey following her wedding to Prince William. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton, 2011

Kate Middleton wore a lace gown by Alexander McQueen when she married Prince William in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Kate Moss celebrates her wedding to Jamie Hince. Picture: Getty

Kate Moss, 2011

Kate Moss looked like a goddess in this boho-chic wedding gown by John Galliano when she married Jamie Hince in 2011.

Nicky Hilton leaves her hotel ahead of her wedding to James Rothschild in London. Picture: Getty

Nicky Hilton, 2015

Nicky Hilton wore this stunning bridal gown by Valentino when she wed James Rothschild in 2015.

Audrey Hepburn marries Mel Ferrer in Balmain. Picture: Getty

Audrey Hepburn, 1954

Audrey Hepburn looked chic and timeless in this short Balmain dress for her 1954 wedding to Mel Ferrer.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile for cameras following their wedding at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle, 2018

Meghan Markle opted for a simple gown and a long train designed by Givenchy for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle.

Audrey Hepburn leaves the church with husband Andrea Dotti in 1969. Picture: Getty

Audrey Hepburn, 1969

Audrey Hepburn wore a short pink dress by Givenchy when she married Andrea Dotti in 1969.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles step out of St Paul's Cathedral as man and wife. Picture: Getty

Princess Diana, 1981

Princess Diana's dress, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, made history in 1981 when she wed Prince Charles at St Paul's Cathedral.

Celine Dion wears a bedazzled head-dress as she weds René Angélil. Picture: Getty

Celine Dion, 1994

Celine Dion's incredible bridal gown for her 1994 wedding to René Angélil was designed by Mirella and Steve Gentile.

Pippa Middleton smiles to the cameras moments before her wedding to James Matthews. Picture: Getty

Pippa Middleton, 2017

Pippa Middleton was a vision in lace on her wedding day back in 2017 where she wed James Matthew in Giles Deacon.

Princess Beatrice wears the Queen's dress to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Picture: PA

Princess Beatrice, 2020

Princess Beatrice paid tribute to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on her wedding day by wearing a dress from the Monarch's collection. The dress was originally designed for the Queen by Sir Norman Hartnell.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank exit St George's Chapel. Picture: Getty

Princess Eugenie, 2018

Princess Eugenie proudly showed off her operation scars in her wedding gown when she wed Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle. The gorgeous gown was designed by Zac Posen.

Amal and George Clooney hold hands on their way to their civil ceremony in Italy. Picture: Getty

Amal Clooney, 2014

Amal Clooney looked effortless chic in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit when she went to legalise her civil ceremony to George Clooney in Italy.

Lily Allen and David Harbour marry in Las Vegas. Picture: Instagram/Lily Allen

Lily Allen, 2020

Lily Allen opted for a simple and classic mini dress by Christian Dior to tie the knot with David Harbour in a laid-back Las Vegas ceremony.

Grace Kelly poses in her wedding gown in 1956. Picture: Getty

Grace Kelly, 1956

Grace Kelly oozed Hollywood glamour when she wed Rainier III, the Prince of Monaco, in a Helen Rose gown.

Elizabeth Taylor marries Conrad Hilton in a Helen Rose gown. Picture: Getty

Elizabeth Taylor, 1950

Elizabeth Taylor's wedding gown from 1950 when she wed Conrad Hilton is a timeless bridal look, designed by Helen Rose.