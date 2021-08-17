The most iconic celebrity wedding dresses of all time
17 August 2021, 17:30
Take a look back with us at some of the most incredible wedding gowns worn by celebrities including Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Diana.
Throughout the years, we have been treated to seeing some of our favourite stars walk down the aisle in the most incredible gowns created by the most talented designers across the world.
And while there are countless celebrities with countless weddings and countless gowns, there are some that really stand out and remain a highlight in bridal couture, no matter the era.
Whether it is Princess Diana's 80s tulle gown, Audrey Hepburn's simply pink mini dress or Amal Clooney's Stella McCartney jumpsuit, these are the bridal dresses we can't stop thinking about.
Kate Middleton, 2011
Kate Middleton wore a lace gown by Alexander McQueen when she married Prince William in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.
Kate Moss, 2011
Kate Moss looked like a goddess in this boho-chic wedding gown by John Galliano when she married Jamie Hince in 2011.
Nicky Hilton, 2015
Nicky Hilton wore this stunning bridal gown by Valentino when she wed James Rothschild in 2015.
Audrey Hepburn, 1954
Audrey Hepburn looked chic and timeless in this short Balmain dress for her 1954 wedding to Mel Ferrer.
Meghan Markle, 2018
Meghan Markle opted for a simple gown and a long train designed by Givenchy for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle.
Audrey Hepburn, 1969
Audrey Hepburn wore a short pink dress by Givenchy when she married Andrea Dotti in 1969.
Princess Diana, 1981
Princess Diana's dress, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, made history in 1981 when she wed Prince Charles at St Paul's Cathedral.
Celine Dion, 1994
Celine Dion's incredible bridal gown for her 1994 wedding to René Angélil was designed by Mirella and Steve Gentile.
Pippa Middleton, 2017
Pippa Middleton was a vision in lace on her wedding day back in 2017 where she wed James Matthew in Giles Deacon.
Princess Beatrice, 2020
Princess Beatrice paid tribute to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on her wedding day by wearing a dress from the Monarch's collection. The dress was originally designed for the Queen by Sir Norman Hartnell.
Princess Eugenie, 2018
Princess Eugenie proudly showed off her operation scars in her wedding gown when she wed Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle. The gorgeous gown was designed by Zac Posen.
Amal Clooney, 2014
Amal Clooney looked effortless chic in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit when she went to legalise her civil ceremony to George Clooney in Italy.
Lily Allen, 2020
Lily Allen opted for a simple and classic mini dress by Christian Dior to tie the knot with David Harbour in a laid-back Las Vegas ceremony.
Grace Kelly, 1956
Grace Kelly oozed Hollywood glamour when she wed Rainier III, the Prince of Monaco, in a Helen Rose gown.
Elizabeth Taylor, 1950
Elizabeth Taylor's wedding gown from 1950 when she wed Conrad Hilton is a timeless bridal look, designed by Helen Rose.
