Disney reveal sneak-peek inside new wedding venue aboard the Disney Wish

Disney's cruise ship Disney Wish wants to make your magical wedding dreams come true. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Disney's latest cruise ship Disney Wish is home to a one-of-the-kind wedding venue, and it's the perfect place for any Disney-loving couple to tie the knot.

Disney's new cruise ship, Disney Wish, is on the way and should be ready for holidaymakers by summer 2022.

For people patiently awaiting the new travel experience, Disney have teased a first look at the wedding venue which will be aboard the ship.

Called The Grand Hall, the stunning venue is inspired by a number of Disney classics, including Cinderella.

Read more: Disney fans are obsessed with this magical documentary that goes behind the scenes of Disneyland parks

The Grand Hall is inspired by Cinderella and looks like the most magical place to tie the knot. Picture: Disney

The venue features a stunning staircase which winds down the the bottom floor.

There are two platforms above the main floor which are adorned with gold and bright sparking lights.

At the top of the Grand Hall is a golden chandelier which looks like it was just transported from Beauty and the Beast.

The new sneak-peek look comes just weeks after Disney released a concept image of what the Grand Hall would look like. Picture: Disney

The venue isn't the only thing Disney are offering their guests looking to get hitched, they also offer a dedicated Disney Wedding team to make your day perfect.

The team will help you plan your special day and make sure you have the most magical wedding aboard the Disney Wish.

There are many restaurants and attractions aboard the Disney Wish. Picture: Disney

What is even better is that after you're done getting married, you can have your honeymoon on the ship.

The new cruise ship will feature many exciting elements, including a 760ft long water ride, six swimming pools as well as a Splash Zone for both kids and adults.

There is also a theatre on board, as well as a number of dining experiences including Frozen and Marvel.

As for the honeymoon suite, all the rooms on the Disney Wish are themed around a specific character.

Weddings on the Disney Wish will start from June 20, 2022 with three to four night cruises to The Bahamas.

Read now: Disney fans already know who they want to be cast in upcoming Hercules live-action remake