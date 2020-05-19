Disney fans are obsessed with this magical documentary that goes behind the scenes of Disneyland parks

The Imagineering Story will take you behind the scenes of the Disney corporation. Picture: Getty/Disney

By Alice Dear

And it turns out, there are secret tunnels under Disneyland for the characters!

Just like many other Disney fans, we've been spending lockdown re-watching some of our favourite Disney films, from the classics to the newer adaptations.

But if you've run out of films to watch, you can now dive inside the famous Disneyland locations across the world with this Disney+ documentary that fans can't stop raving about.

The documentary, The Imagineering Story, is a six part show that takes you through the history and creation of Walt Disney's theme parks across the world.

The Imagineering Story is sure to be a hit with any Disney lover. Picture: Disney

The documentary gives Disney fans a peak behind the teams and creative minds that designed and built the first ever Disney theme park, but also addresses the challenges they found along the way.

As well as the design and creation of the parks, you also get to learn how the rides and attractions were developed for each Disneyland, including the famous Matterhorn Bobsled, the Pirates of The Caribbean ride, and the Haunted Mansion.

By going behind the scenes of the parks, you'll also learn so much about what it takes to keep the park running.

The Imagineering Story allows you to look behind the scenes of how the theme parks were built. Picture: Disney

For example, in the second episode, you get to see the underground tunnels the Disney staff, including the characters, use to get around the park secretly and quickly.

The documentary also shares amazing stories from Walt Disney himself, and how the brand continue to keep his vision alive today.

Disney say about the documentary: "Creating happiness is hard work. This six-hour saga by Academy Award nominated director, Leslie Iwerks, chronicles the sixty-seven year history of Walt Disney Imagineering, a place best described as equal parts artist studio, design center, think tank and innovation laboratory.

"This is where an eclectic group of creative people bring ideas to life. They’re responsible for building twelve theme parks around the world - the Happiest Places on Earth."

Disney fans have fallen in love with the magical documentary. Picture: Disney

Disney fans are already raving about the documentary, with it leaving some people in tears with its nostalgia and journey.

One person commented: "So yeah I did just cry watching episode 1 of #theimagineeringstory Walt Disneys creations have been a massive part of all our lives. And personally I think the greatest man who ever lived."

Another wrote: "This episode of #TheImagineeringStory got me in the good cries. I love these parks so much and what they do for people- and the people who pour so much passion into it- it’s just incredible."

You can watch the entire series on Disney+ now.

