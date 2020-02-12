First look pictures of new Disneyland Paris ‘Frozen Land’ reveal Elsa’s palace and icy mountains

Disney is opening a new Frozen Land in Paris. Picture: Disney Land Paris

By Naomi Bartram

Disneyland Paris has revealed a first look at Frozen Land.

Disney fans rejoice, because ‘Frozen Land’ is coming to Paris complete with all your favourite characters from the film.

First look blueprints of the attraction see a 7.5 acre lake, which will host water-based shows and offer a 360 degree view of the performances.

Elsewhere in the park, there’ll also be a huge Elsa's ice palace and a replica of the Frozen Ever After attraction, currently open at Epcot at Disney World in the Norway Pavilion.

This takes guests on an incredible voyage through Arendelle where they're met with beautiful snow-capped mountains.

Disneyland Paris Frozen Land. Picture: DisneyLand Paris

Disneyland Paris Frozen Land. Picture: DisneyLand

If you’re short of things to do, there will also be two shops where you can buy all the Olaf merchandise and souvenirs you could ever need.

Two restaurants are also thought to be in plans, but no details have been released as to what they’ll be selling

If you want the chance to meet the likes of Anna, Elsa and Olaf, there will also be a designated meet and greet area.

Unfortunately, there’s still a little while to wait because the attraction is not set to open until 2023.

Frozen Land is part of Disneyland Paris’ huge expansion starting next year.

Connue aujourd'hui sous le nom de "Frozen Land", cette nouvelle zone se composera d'une attraction aquatique, soeur de celle en construction à Hong Kong Disneyland, de deux boutiques ainsi que d'un restaurant et un lieu de rencontres avec les deux reines d'Arendelle. #Insidears pic.twitter.com/HGb4PgbW8g — OutsidEars (@OutsidEarsDLP) February 10, 2020

Another two new areas are based on hugely popular franchises Star Wars and Marvel.

For fans of Iron Man, Thor and Captain America, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the world of Marvel at the Avengers Campus.

This area will include action-packed adventures, attractions, restaurants and – of course – the chance to meet your Marvel heroes.

Speaking at the Disneyland Paris Media Expo last year, Disneyland Paris’ Chief Operating Officer Daniel Delcourt said: “Meeting our guests' expectations is not enough; our goal is to exceed them.

“This is what drives us to reinvent ourselves constantly and to be bold, with a desire for innovation and creativity that are at the heart of the Disney DNA.”

