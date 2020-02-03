Couple ask friends to donate £17k for dream Disney wedding with first class fights and 1,000 guests

3 February 2020, 10:51 | Updated: 3 February 2020, 10:52

The couple are begging friends to help with the funds for their dream wedding (stock images)
The couple are begging friends to help with the funds for their dream wedding (stock images). Picture: Getty

The couple have been slammed for crowdfunding to raise the funds for their extravagant big day.

A couple have asked their wedding guests for help with raising a whopping £17,000 for their dream Disney wedding in the Bahamas, which would include first class flights, 1,000 guests and a five-star hotel stay.

They posted their request out on Facebook, and pleaded with friends to give them the money as an 'early wedding present'.

Read more: Bride left mortified as mother-in-law gifts her her old wedding night lingerie, with hopes it will help couple's fertility

The bride wrote: "We are raising money for funds for the wedding outfits and our wedding. Me and [fiancé] have a huge debt.

The couple want 1,000 guests at their Disney wedding (stock image)
The couple want 1,000 guests at their Disney wedding (stock image). Picture: Getty

"My debt is about $4,000 (£3,000), [fiancé]'s debt is his student loan of $10,000 (£7,625) we were finally able to start paying off a little bit of debt. 

"But we would love some help with wedding finances to make our dream wedding come true. Let this be an early wedding present."

Read more: The most popular wedding songs of 2019 included tear-jerkers from Ed Sheeran and The Greatest Showman

The bride then went on to detail her elaborate plans for the event, saying: "The money will be used for my wedding outfit, my fiance's wedding outfit, decorations for our dream (Disney themed) wedding.

"Our dream wedding is Disney themed, our own special dance routine from a dance teacher, funds for a professional photographer, possible funds for our honey moon (going on a Disney cruise to the Bahamas possible first class flight to the Disney cruise and back, and possible best room there is in the cruise ship) a trip to Disney world for a couple days, professional baby sitters for kids who have to go with parents to the wedding, an amazing 5 star hotel for the wedding to take place or an amazing botanical garden for the wedding, or a great outdoor area for the wedding. Wedding props such as tables, chairs, invitaions, etc."

The couple are hoping to raise £17,000 for their dream wedding (stock image)
The couple are hoping to raise £17,000 for their dream wedding (stock image). Picture: Getty

The hopeful bride then added: “Thank you so much for all of your support, we couldn't have gotten a step closer to our dream wedding without you guys. 

“Your donations of any  amount will be greatly appreciated.”

Read more: Bride makes shocking entrance to wedding... with baby tied to the back of her dress

The post was shared to a wedding-shaming group, and Facebook users were in uproar about the bride's demands.

One person wrote: “Lost their ever loving mind! Wanting ppl to chip in for a Kim K wedding.”

Another added: “I bet she gives the cheapest gift as a wedding gift.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly's outfit is very affordable today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £45 navy blouse from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Expensive school uniforms could be banned

Branded school uniforms 'to be banned' under new law

An animal sanctuary is seeking volunteer snuggle buddies for pigs.

A farm is looking for volunteers to snuggle pigs, scratch their bellies and feed them cookies
The anonymous woman reached out to other parents online.

Mum splits opinion after revealing she baths her toddler in Dettol because she 'loves the smell'
The lunchboxes have been slammed by parents

Mum who starved as a child is lunchbox shamed by other parents for 'over-feeding' her kids

Trending on Heart

Holly's dress was almost ripped off during Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby screams in horror as her dress is almost ripped off in Dancing On Ice blunder

Celebrities

Libby has pulled out of tonight's show

Where is Libby Clegg? Paralympian forced to pull out of Dancing On Ice with virus

Dancing On Ice 2020

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the BAFTAs

Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted laughing off awkward Prince Harry jibe at BAFTAs

Royals

The Casa Amor lineup has been revealed

Love Island 2020 - All of the Casa Amor bombshells and their Instagram handles

TV & Movies

The pair were savagely dumped

Sophie and Wallace dumped from Love Island following brutal public vote

TV & Movies

Brianne is preparing to lace up her boots for the 2020 series.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Brianne Delcourt's height, boyfriend, baby and career revealed

Dancing On Ice 2020