Couple ask friends to donate £17k for dream Disney wedding with first class fights and 1,000 guests

The couple are begging friends to help with the funds for their dream wedding (stock images). Picture: Getty

The couple have been slammed for crowdfunding to raise the funds for their extravagant big day.

A couple have asked their wedding guests for help with raising a whopping £17,000 for their dream Disney wedding in the Bahamas, which would include first class flights, 1,000 guests and a five-star hotel stay.

They posted their request out on Facebook, and pleaded with friends to give them the money as an 'early wedding present'.

Read more: Bride left mortified as mother-in-law gifts her her old wedding night lingerie, with hopes it will help couple's fertility

The bride wrote: "We are raising money for funds for the wedding outfits and our wedding. Me and [fiancé] have a huge debt.

The couple want 1,000 guests at their Disney wedding (stock image). Picture: Getty

"My debt is about $4,000 (£3,000), [fiancé]'s debt is his student loan of $10,000 (£7,625) we were finally able to start paying off a little bit of debt.

"But we would love some help with wedding finances to make our dream wedding come true. Let this be an early wedding present."

Read more: The most popular wedding songs of 2019 included tear-jerkers from Ed Sheeran and The Greatest Showman

The bride then went on to detail her elaborate plans for the event, saying: "The money will be used for my wedding outfit, my fiance's wedding outfit, decorations for our dream (Disney themed) wedding.

"Our dream wedding is Disney themed, our own special dance routine from a dance teacher, funds for a professional photographer, possible funds for our honey moon (going on a Disney cruise to the Bahamas possible first class flight to the Disney cruise and back, and possible best room there is in the cruise ship) a trip to Disney world for a couple days, professional baby sitters for kids who have to go with parents to the wedding, an amazing 5 star hotel for the wedding to take place or an amazing botanical garden for the wedding, or a great outdoor area for the wedding. Wedding props such as tables, chairs, invitaions, etc."

The couple are hoping to raise £17,000 for their dream wedding (stock image). Picture: Getty

The hopeful bride then added: “Thank you so much for all of your support, we couldn't have gotten a step closer to our dream wedding without you guys.

“Your donations of any amount will be greatly appreciated.”

Read more: Bride makes shocking entrance to wedding... with baby tied to the back of her dress

The post was shared to a wedding-shaming group, and Facebook users were in uproar about the bride's demands.

One person wrote: “Lost their ever loving mind! Wanting ppl to chip in for a Kim K wedding.”

Another added: “I bet she gives the cheapest gift as a wedding gift.”