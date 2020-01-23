Bride left mortified as mother-in-law gifts her her old wedding night lingerie, with hopes it will help couple's fertility

One bride-to-be said she "almost died on the spot" when her mother-in-law gave her a very intimate gift at the bridal shower
The woman's 'nightmare' mother-in-law may have meant well, but did she go too far?

One bride-to-be said she "almost died on the spot" when her mother-in-law gave her a very intimate gift at the bridal shower.

The unnamed woman took to Reddit forum Just NO Mother-in-law to share the story, and ask others if she was overreacting.

In the post, the woman explained that she had told her friends and family she did not want a big party or bachelorette do, and instead just a low-key bridal shower.

Her mother-in-law's first mistake was when she decided to ignore her request and instead through a lingerie themed party for the bride.

Safe to say, the party had plenty of awkward moments – including the mother-in-law forgetting to invite one of the bridesmaids – but that was nothing compared to the moment the bride was given her gift.

The woman wrote on the forum: "She starts 'announcing' her present to me in a dramatic (and long) fashion. She goes on and on about how she has something she wants to give me for my wedding and it's important to her and blablabla.

"She has a lot of family heirlooms and antiques, so I assumed it would be some hair brooch, or a garter or something."

But a simple brooch, it was not.

She continued: "It was a HAND-ME-DOWN NIGHTGOWN. THAT SHE WORE ON HER WEDDING NIGHT. FOR ME TO WEAR ON MY WEDDING NIGHT. She then made a joke about fertility and how she got pregnant "very soon" after the wedding. ISN'T THAT WEIRD?

"I faked my content for the present and I almost died on the spot."

She then said that when she got home and told her husband he "visibly shuddered".

People were quick to reply, and tell the woman she was not overreacting and that what the mother-in-law had given her was "gross".

One person commented: "Not overreacting- that is gross! That’s a red alert, red flag thing. To give you a nightgown she wore “and got pregnant.” Bleh!

"To give this theme to a bridal shower as well is EXTREMELY personal."

Another person, offering a solution, said: "I’d return that lingerie back to her. I’d also tell her while the shower was nice , you asked for it not to be done and she needs to respect your wishes and boundaries."

