The most popular wedding songs of 2019 included tear-jerkers from Ed Sheeran and The Greatest Showman

Sheeran's romantic hits were among the top wedding songs for 2019. Picture: Getty

Many of the top wedding songs from 2019 are likely to stay popular in 2020.

Looking at the trends from 2019 hen and stag company chillisauce polled more than 5,000 recently married UK respondents over the age of 18 to determine the Most Popular Wedding Ceremony Songs and First Dance Songs.

‘A Thousand Years’ by Christina Perri was the top ceremony song, with ‘Thinking Out Loud’ by Ed Sheeran following.

‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran topped the list of first dance songs, followed by ‘Rewrite The Stars’ by Zac Efron and Zendaya.



Read more: Celebrity wedding first dance songs

Respondents were asked what they chose as their ceremony song to walk down the aisle to, with the following 10 found to be the most popular choices:



1. A Thousand Years by Christina Perri – 13%

2. Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran – 11%

3. Here Comes The Sun by The Beatles – 9%

4. Your Son by Ellie Goulding – 9%

5. Marry You by Bruno Mars – 8%

6. Tale as Old as Time from Beauty and the Beast 6%

7. I’m Kissing You by Des’ree – 6%

8. Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls – 4%

9. Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – 3%

10. Songbird by Fleetwood Mac – 2%

Read more: Wedding EVACUATED after drunk mother-of-the-bride 'has accident on the dance floor'

First dance songs. Picture: Getty

When asked what they chose for their first dance, the following 10 tunes were the most commonly provided:

1. Perfect by Ed Sheeran –14%

2. Rewrite The Stars by Zac Efron and Zendaya – 12%

3. All of You by John Legend – 8%

4. Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran – 6%

5. Your Song by Elton John – 6%

6. Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – 5%

7. Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol – 4%

8. Marry You by Bruno Mars – 3%

9. Make You Feel My Love by Adele – 3%

10. At Least by Etta James – 2%

Two-fifths (40%) admitted to taking dance lessons in preparation for their first dance, and a further one in 15 (7%) planned a flash mob with family members and/or friends.

The survey also reveal one in five newly-weds fell out with family to their wedding, with the main reason discovered to be invitation issues such as not being allowed a plus one. Nearly 40% said said the drama started at the ceremony, including due to seating arrangements, bringing children when they were asked not to or wearing white.

Nearly one in 10 of those taking part in the study revealed they had to break up a fight at their wedding, with cousins (67%) being the main culprits, followed by uncles (56%) and friends (44%).

Read more: Bride disgusted after mum-in-law tries on HER wedding dress totally commando