Wedding EVACUATED after drunk mother-of-the-bride ‘has accident on the dance floor’

Facebook users were horrified by the story. Picture: Getty

A wedding guest posted on a wedding shaming group after a mother of a bride soiled herself on the dance floor

In the most shocking wedding anecdote we've heard in our entire lives, someone has claimed that the mother of the bride soiled herself at a recent nuptials.

Posting in a wedding shaming Facebook group, the woman named Ashlee revealed that she recently went to a "gorgeous wedding" with a "beautiful ceremony" followed by a reception with free beer and wine - but that the mother - who she called Liz - ended up having an accident on the dance floor.

The shocking tale was shared to a wedding shaming group (stock image). Picture: Getty

Ashlee claims that Liz was drinking red wine 'like no-one's business', which was noticeable as the wedding was small with only around 50 or 60 people.

Ashlee added: "After the hour was over, we all headed to the reception area where there was another free beer and wine bar, for dinner, speeches and dancing.

"Liz got dinner, but I can't even tell you how many trips she made to the bar for red wine."

Ashlee added that Liz was 'plastered' by the time it got to the speeches.

"She talked loudly through all of the speeches, and everyone noticed.

"When she got to the dance floor, she was like a rhino with cannonballs of red wine.

"She was trying to dance, while bumping into people and double fisting cups of red wine above her head.

"She kept screaming that she didn't have her kids, so she could party on.

"She was absolutely covered in red wine, she had it all over her dress, even on the back. It literally looked like she took a Cabernet shower.

"At one point she tried to dance with the bride, and almost spilled wine on her very expensive white dress.

The event took place on the wedding dance floor. Picture: Getty

"The kicker, she got so drunk that she s*** herself on the dance floor and everyone evacuated it because it smelled so bad. Complete wedding guest failure."

Predictably, Facebook users were in uproar at the revelation.

One wrote: "I literally would have lost my mind if I were the bride or groom. Like what in God’s name are you even doing lol."

Another added: "WTAF? How in god’s name is she EVER going to face any of those people again?"