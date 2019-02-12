Bride-to-be furious after mother-in-law insists on wearing white to her wedding

This bride is concerned about her mother-in-law's choice of dress. Picture: Getty

This bride-to-be's mother in law is insisting on making the ULTIMATE wedding faux pas...wearing white!

All wedding guests know to stick to one rule - don't wear white!

The only person in the room that should dazzle in white on their wedding day is the bride and to avoid the risk of upstaging her and feeling her wrath it's best to avoid the colour all together.

But on a wedding shaming Facebook page one disgruntled bride has shared an image of the dress her mother-in-law plans on wearing to her big day.

The dress in question is a silver ruffled dress from Kent based bridal boutique Hayley Elizabeth but the bride revealed that her wedding dress has ruffles too.

The Hayley Elizabeth dress that the mother-in-law wants to wear to the wedding. Picture: Hayley Elizabeth

Alongside the picture she said: "Am I being totally out of order or is this too white?"

"Like my dress has ruffles and she was there when I picked it and she has JUST sent me this".

She shared a screen shot of an exchange on WhatsApp between the pair in which the bride-to-be says: "It looks really white, I don't want to be that girl/crazy bride but I'd love it if it wasn't so white!".

The mother-in-law insists that it wasn't a good photo that she sent and "it is definitely silver grey".

The message the bride-to-be shared on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

The comments section of her post was flooded with people agreeing that the dress did look very white and the bride-to-be said that after people has "solidified what she already knew" her fiance was going to "have some words" with his mother.