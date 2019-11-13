John Legend named sexiest man alive by People magazine

The singer has recently been named the sexiest man alive. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The singer-songwriter is following in Idris Elba's footsteps and is 'very perplexed' by their decision.

John Legend has been named People Magazine's sexiest man alive for all of 2019.

The singer-songwriter, 40, graced the cover of their newest issue to announce the news, which was revealed to the public by Blake Shelton during an episode of The Voice, on which John judges.

Father-of-two John follows in the footsteps of hunks Idris Elba, 47, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, 47, and David Beckham, 44 and is absolutely honoured, although "a little scared" about it.

Legend is married to Sports Illustrated model and TV host Chrissy Teigen, 33, and the pair are parents to Luna, three, and Miles, one.

They marries in Italy back in 2013 and have been together since 2007, a year after they met on the set of John's music video for Stereo.

John shared an Instagram post to thank People magazine for the honour, which is a hilarious side-by-side with Idris Elba, and his own picture being one of him at school looking a whole lot less sexy.

He captioned the picture: "1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive.

"Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it 🤓"

His fans flooded to the comments to congratulate him on his new title, with one saying: "t's not just in the physical beauty but it's also in the work you do, what you stand for and who you are. Thank you for all you do. Congrats"

Another added: "Take it 🔥 It’s not limited to outer hotness, it’s the inner force for good that makes you twice as hot 🔥🔥"

Yet another fan gushed: "it's not just looks, it's the whole package!! you're the package wrapped with a bow!👍❤️"

Chrissy is also very chuffed with the news and has hilariously changed her Twitter bio to say "currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive".