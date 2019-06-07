Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 'split following Lady Gaga rumours'

7 June 2019, 11:00 | Updated: 7 June 2019, 11:08

Bradley and Irina have reportedly split
Bradley and Irina have reportedly split. Picture: PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Bradley and Irina's relationship is reportedly over, just days after it was reported that she'd moved out.

Bradley Cooper has reportedly split from his partner Irina Shayk after four years together.

The 44-year-old Hollywood star first started dating Irina, 33, back in 2015 and the pair welcomed their only daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in March 2017.

According to US publication People, they have split ‘amicably’ and they will share custody of Lea however, neither stars have confirmed the split yet.

This comes just hours after it was reported supermodel Irina had ‘moved out’ of Bradley's home and was later spotted carrying a suitcase to her limo in Los Angeles.

Bradley and Irina have been together for four years
Bradley and Irina have been together for four years. Picture: PA Images

Though they never confirmed their engagement, Irina has seemingly removed an emerald ring from her left ring finger.

Read More: Bradley Cooper just teased A Star Is Born concert with Lady Gaga

While Bradley and Irina have been notoriously private about their relationship, rumours began circulating they were “on the rocks” when Bradley formed a strong bond with Lady Gaga after they appeared as on-screen lovers in A Star is Born.

The film, which won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, was a hit with both critics and fans, but their on-screen chemistry prompted questions as to whether they were more than friends.

When the pair then performed hit track Shallow from the movie at the Oscars, their emotional performance sparked even more speculation.

However, Lady Gaga has since hit back at the claims, insisting they were strictly 'acting' when they took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking of the performance at the 91st Academy Awards, Gaga told Jimmy Kimmell: "I guess we did a good job - fooled ya!"

Read More: There’s a Lady Gaga exhibition in Las Vegas showcasing the ‘Shallow’ singer’s most iconic costumes

When Jimmy asked her about what people had been speculating online she said: "First of all, social media quite frankly is the toilet of the internet.

"What it has done to pop culture is abysmal and yes people saw love, and guess what that's what we wanted you to see!"

“This is a love song [Shallow] and the movie A Star Is Born, it's a love story.

"We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance.

"From a performance perspective it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time.

"Look, I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world! When you're singing love songs that's what you want people to feel."

Following the controversy, sources suggested that Bradley wasn't happy in his relationship anymore, with him and his wife trying to make things work for the sake of their daughter. Irina also reportedly unfollowed Gaga on Instagram, adding more fuel to the fire.

View this post on Instagram

#LookWhatIFound #AStarIsBorn

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

A Page Six source claimed: "Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread."

Before Irina, Bradley married actress Jennifer Esposito in 2006, but they split after just six months.

He has since dated stars such as Zoe Saldana and Suki Waterhouse while Irina was with Cristiano Ronaldo for five years.

Lady Gaga also ended her engagement to ex Christian Carino in February after two years of dating.

