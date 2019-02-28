Lady Gaga breaks her silence on THOSE Bradley Cooper rumours after cosy Oscars performance

Lady Gaga finally put THOSE rumours to bed on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Picture: PA/Youtube

The stars of A Star Is Born have been at the centre of romance rumours - but Gaga has set the record straight.

Lady Gaga has slammed rumours that she and Bradley Cooper are more than just friends after their smouldering Oscars performance.

The pair performed hit track Shallow from A Star Is Born, after it won the prize for Best Song at Sunday's glitzy bash.

However, their emotional performance shocked fans who became convinced that there might be romance brewing between the pair - emulating the plot of the hit film.

Despite Bradley Cooper being happily in a relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and Lady Gaga being engaged to Christian Carino during the making of the film, some are convinced that they are more than just co-stars.

And the answer is yes - they're friends!

Speaking of the performance at the 91st Academy Awards, Gaga told Jimmy Kimmell: "I guess we did a good job - fooled ya!"

When Jimmy asked her about what people had been speculating online she said: "First of all, social media quite frankly is the toilet of the internet.

"What it has done to pop culture is abysmal and yes people saw love, add guess what that's what we wanted you to see!"

"This is a love song [Shallow] and the movie A Star Is Born, it's a love story.

"We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance.

"From a performance perspective it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time.

"Look, I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world!

"When you're singing love songs that's what you want people to feel."

She also quashed romance rumours via Instagram when she uploaded a picture of her and Cooper from the big night alongside a caption that read: "Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius."

So, A Star Is Born fans will finally have to accept that Ally and Jackson's romance will not be playing out off screen too.