Mel B says Lady Gaga 'broke girl code' during Oscars performance with Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper oscars. Picture: news

The former Spice Girl criticised Lady Gaga for the her sultry performance of Shallow with her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper.

Lady Gaga has come under fire for her performance with Bradley Cooper at the Oscars.

Gaga, who along with Cooper won an Academy Award for Best Original Song, took to the stage with the handsome actor to sing Shallow from their critically acclaimed film, A Star is Born.

However, the -year-old singer soon raised eyebrows with her sensual and intimate performance with Bradley while his girlfriend Irina Shayk watched on from the audience.

Bradley, who has a daughter with Victoria's Secret model Irina, gazed lovingly into Gaga's eyes as she belted out the hit song, even sitting down next to her at the piano and wrapping his arm around her waist.

Read more: Oscars 2019 - Full list of winners as Olivia Coleman wins Best Leading Actress

The moment didn't go unnoticed by Mel B, who said on Good Morning Britain that she was left cringing at the moment.

"When we watched the end, when they come together..." Piers said to Mel, as she put her head in her hands.

"See, I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend, oh my gosh," Mel added.

"It was the look of love, wasn't it?" Piers pointed out."It really was and that's the whole gossip. That's the whole thing," Mel agonised.

Adding further fuel to speculation, Piers pointed to the fact Gaga had recently called off her engagement to finance Christian Carino.

Piers went on: "Lady Gaga taking her engagement ring off - she just broke off from her fiance - and if you put the maths together, you have engagement ring off, and then staring at Bradley Cooper in a way that I would say crosses a few lines."

Mel later gave Gaga the benefit of the doubt, adding: "But I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there's a women's code and hopefully that's not... hopefully it's only professional."

Lady Gaga and Irina Shayk share a hug at the ceremony . Picture: Getty

While the couple sent tongues wagging, it seems there were no hard feelings between Bradley's girlfriend Irina and Gaga, as the pair were pictured hugging following the performance.

In new pictures Irina is seen embracing Gaga before giving her husband a kiss following their win.