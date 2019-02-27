Bradley Cooper's girlfriend Irina Shayk has unfollowed Lady Gaga on Instagram

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk and Lady Gaga all attended the 91st Academy Awards. Picture: PA

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk stopped following the singer - who starred in A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper- on social media.

After a couple of intense renditions of Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, fans have been wondering whether their chemistry on screen has made its way into real life.

And now fans have noticed that Irina Shayk has unfollowed Gaga on Instagram and its added serious fuel to the fire.

Bradley Walsh and Irina Shayk at the Oscars. Picture: PA

Of course Bradley Cooper is in a relationship with the Russian -the pair have a daughter together - and until recently, Lady Gaga was engaged to Christian Carino.

But fans lusting after a relationship for Ally and Jackson have seen the model's actions on social media as something dramatic.

Okay I’ve done the research guys, Irina and Lady Gaga DO NOT follow each other on Instagram. I’M JUST SAYING. — Emily Koch (@EmBKoch) February 26, 2019

It's a fact that Irina isn't following Gaga on Insta now and was at some point, but nobody can say when she did it and if it is at all related to speculation of a romance between the singer and Cooper.

But fans love a drama and Star Is Born fans are desperate to see Gaga and Bradley get it on in real life.

However according to Lady Gaga herself the pair are just good friends. Uploading to Instagram after her Best Song win at the Oscar's she said: "Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius."